Vauxhall dealers will soon be servicing all cars with a fixed price ‘All Makes Approved Servicing’ program.

Available on all makes and models, the initiative will be able to help motorists with all manner of repairs ranging from brake pads to timing belts.

Drivers will be able to book their service or repair appointments online at one of Vauxhall’s authorised workshops.

A Price Match Promise will match any like-for-like quote within a five-mile radius, too. Full vehicle sanitation will be completed prior to the vehicle be given back to the customer.

All approved parts are guaranteed by a two-year warranty, and customers can even finance their service or repairs with zero per cent APR to help spread the cost.

Prices start from £29 for wiper blade replacement, while an MOT costs £40. A full oil and filter change is £99.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi has announced that it will offer three years of free servicing and roadside assistance on all of its new models.

Available on any new car between now and December 29, 2020, the move precedes the firm’s withdrawal from European markets and aims to give buyers added security when buying a new Mitsubishi model.

It means that buyers can get 36 months of free servicing and roadside assistance completely free of charge.

It comes on top of Mitsubishi’s existing five-year, 62,500 mile warranty, as well as an additional eight-year, 100,000-mile traction battery warranty for the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.