Log in
Police tent outside Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership in Scott Hall Road, 16 Jan 2022,via PAPolice tent outside Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership in Scott Hall Road, 16 Jan 2022,via PA

News

Vertu boss tells of profound effect on staff after woman and child killed following collision outside dealership

  • Car ploughs into woman and child outside Vertu Jaguar Leeds
  • It then crashed into the wall of the showroom
  • Vertu Motors CEO tells of deep effect tragedy has had on staff
  • Driver arrested and treated for injuries
Advert

Time 8:53 am, January 17, 2023

Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester has told of the ‘incredible sadness’ and profound effect on staff at its Jaguar dealership in Leeds after a woman and child were killed by a car that hit them then crashed into the showroom wall.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene shortly after 8.30am yesterday, following a report that a white Audi had hit the dealership in Scott Hall Road.

A woman and a child, understood to have been pedestrians who were hit by the car before it collided with the wall, were found injured at the scene.

Advert

Both were pronounced dead soon after and the driver was arrested, said a force spokesman.

He is being treated for injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Forrester described the tragedy as ‘absolutely awful’, and telling of the ‘incredible sadness’.

Advert

Det Insp Paul Conroy said: ‘This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

‘We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

‘We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.’

Forensic officers outside the Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership, via PA

Forensic officers outside the Vertu Jaguar Leeds dealership

Anyone with information should use 101 Live Chat online or call 101, quoting log 260 of 16/01.

Pictures via PA

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51