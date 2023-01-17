Vertu boss tells of profound effect on staff after woman and child killed following collision outside dealership

Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester has told of the ‘incredible sadness’ and profound effect on staff at its Jaguar dealership in Leeds after a woman and child were killed by a car that hit them then crashed into the showroom wall.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene shortly after 8.30am yesterday, following a report that a white Audi had hit the dealership in Scott Hall Road.

A woman and a child, understood to have been pedestrians who were hit by the car before it collided with the wall, were found injured at the scene.

Both were pronounced dead soon after and the driver was arrested, said a force spokesman.

He is being treated for injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Forrester described the tragedy as ‘absolutely awful’, and telling of the ‘incredible sadness’.

Det Insp Paul Conroy said: ‘This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

‘We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

‘We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.’

Anyone with information should use 101 Live Chat online or call 101, quoting log 260 of 16/01.

Pictures via PA

