Vertu celebrates leading staff at annual CEO Management Awards

  • Vertu celebrates best of its staff at 2021 CEO Management Awards
  • Accountant of the Year Award was renamed in honour of founding director Bill Teasdale, who recently passed away
  • CEO Robert Forrester said winners had gone ‘above and beyond’

Time 3 mins ago

Vertu Motors has been celebrating the very best of its workforce at the 2021 edition of its annual CEO Management Awards.

The ceremony acknowledges staff members who have performed exceptionally well and delivered the highest levels of leadership throughout the year.

Nominations are made by operational directors to the plc board, which then selects the winner of each category.

This year, the Accountant of the Year Award was renamed in honour of founding director Bill Teasdale, who recently passed away.

Additionally, this year, saw four of the nine prizes scooped by female winners, reflecting Vertu’s commitment to diversity.

Last year, the dealer group also announced a new ‘Enhanced Maternity Pay Scheme’ in bid to make industry more attractive to women.

This year’s winner of the Tom Fairgrieve Company Person of the Year Award, Georgina Bishop, was highly commended for demonstrating exceptional levels of drive and passion for her role as an accountant for Bristol Street Motors Northampton Vauxhall.

Like all the winners, she received a phone call from CEO Robert Forrester to thank her for her commitment to delivering for results for the business and for the work she has undertaken coaching and developing other colleagues throughout the year.

Georgina Bishop, who works as an accountant for Bristol Street Motors Northampton Vauxhall, said: ‘I felt incredibly proud to even be nominated for this award.

‘To have won the Tom Fairgrieve Company Person of the Year is just incredible. I am absolutely over the moon!’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘2021 was a challenging period that demanded high levels of drive, passion and resilience, alongside effective and supportive leadership.

‘I am very proud of what we achieved during the year and the commitment of all colleagues has been key to this.

‘To single out nine individuals was incredibly difficult, but they have all gone above and beyond expectations to demonstrate the unteachable values we strive for at Vertu Motors – Talent, Drive, Energy, Attitude and Character.

‘I’d like to congratulate them all and look forward to presenting them with their awards in the not too distant future.’

Full list of winners at the 2021 CEO Management Awards

  • The Tom Fairgrieve Company Person of the Year: Georgina Bishop, Bristol Street Motors Northampton Vauxhall
  • The Bill Teasdale Accountant of the Year: Dave Murphy, Bristol Street Motors Bromley Ford
  • Sales Manager of the Year: Verity Hall, Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Vauxhall
  • Service Manager of the Year: Danny Birkett, Vertu Durham Honda
  • Parts Manager of the Year: Louise Wallis, Birmingham Parts Plus Centre
  • Business Manager of the Year: Jamie Di Folco, Macklin Motors Paisley Peugeot
  • Workshop Controller of the Year: Keith Tegg, Vertu Beaconsfield Mercedes-Benz
  • Bodyshop Manager of the Year: Carl Sharp, Huddersfield Vertu Accident Repair Centre
  • Central Services Manager/Director of the Year: Anne-Marie Knight, Head of Aftersales Customer Contact Centre

Main image: Georgina Bishop, Bristol Street Motors Northampton Vauxhall

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

Car Dealer Magazine

