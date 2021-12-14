Log in

Vertu stalwart Bill Teasdale passes away after period of illness, dealer group announces

  • Bill Teasdale passes away aged 79 after period of illness
  • Teasdale was Vertu’s first ever chairman and was instrumental in getting company off the ground
  • He later spent ten years as a non-executive director before retiring in 2017

Vertu founder director and first chairman Bill Teasdale has passed away at the age of 79 following a period of illness, the dealer group has announced.

The news was announced earlier this afternoon (Tuesday) by Robert Forrester, Vertu’s CEO who worked closely with Teasdale.

The pair were initially colleagues at Reg Vardy before the Pendragon takeover saw them both leave in 2006.

Teasdale was then one of the major players in getting Vertu off the ground and travelled to London with Forrester to float the firm on the stock market.

The pair ended up collecting £26m for the new company, which was used then to buy dealerships.

Teasdale served as Vertu’s first ever chairman before becoming a non executive director in March 2007.

It was a position he filled for a decade before announcing his retirement in May 2017.

In 2018 he was honoured with a place on the ‘influencers wall’ at Vertu HQ, which celebrates the biggest contributions made to the dealer group.

Confirming today’s sad news, Robert Forrester said: ‘It is with great sadness that we learnt this morning of the passing of our founding director and first chairman, Bill Teasdale after a period of illness.

‘Bill had a positive influence on everyone he met and Vertu would not have existed without him. It is a very sad day.’

Jack Williams

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

