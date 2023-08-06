Vertu looks to the future as it welcomes next generation of engineers to Leeds Jaguar Land Rover dealership

Vertu Motors has welcomed a group of engineering students to its Leeds Jaguar Land Rover dealership as it looks to encourage the next generation of automotive workers.

The youngsters, from Leeds City College’s Engineering School, were given an exclusive tour of the luxury dealership as they explored potential career paths within the motor industry.

The visit was organised by teacher Matt Webley with students welcomed by Rik Shield, head of business at Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover.

As well as the tour, the teens were able to witness the site’s technicians at work first-hand, gaining a valuable insight into what it takes to make it in the motor trade.

They also chatted to staff members in various departments about what qualifications are needed to enter the industry.

Webley said: ‘It was a privilege to witness the students’ excitement as they explored the Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover dealership.

‘Our aim was to provide them with a glimpse into the possibilities and opportunities that await them in the automotive sector.

‘We are grateful to Rik Shield and his team for their warm hospitality and invaluable insights.’

Shield himself added: ‘We were thrilled to welcome the students from Leeds City College’s Engineering School to our dealership.

‘It is essential to expose young minds to the world of automotive excellence, helping them envision the diverse career paths available within our industry.

‘We hope that this visit has inspired their passion and motivated them to pursue their ambitions.’