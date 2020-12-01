Vertu Motors has sold its wheelchair accessible vehicle business Bristol Street Versa to Gowrings.

Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester revealed on Twitter this morning that the business had been sold last night.

Bristol Street Versa is Vertu’s mobility arm, and has been serving customers for nearly three decades with wheelchair accessible vehicles.

Gowrings has now bought the company for an undisclosed sum, and it will be run by Vertu Motors director Joanne Ellison.

The business has been running for more than 50 years and was the first of its kind in the UK.

It was also the first supplier to the Motability scheme when it launched in the 1970s.

Posting on Twitter, Forrester said: ‘Last night we sold our wheelchair accessible business Versa to Gowrings.

‘We are delighted to see our MD Joanne Ellison lead the business going forward and they will be a large customer for our vans!

‘We wish the new business and all the colleagues the best for the future.’

The deal was done last night and the transition to Gowrings has already begun on the Versa website.