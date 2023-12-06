Viva Las Vegas! Packages available to be at Nada Show 2024 in January

On February 1 – 4, the Nada Show 2024 will be back in Las Vegas and if you’re still looking to get to the conference, Car Dealer has a package for you.

This year, Nada Show – organised by the National Automobile Dealers Association – has more than 100 workshops and education sessions looking at how dealerships can improve profitability and address potential challenges ahead.

It will host two Super Sessions in 2024, looking at the use of AI in dealerships and maximising profit from parts and servicing, plus daily keynote speeches and networking sessions.

If you’re looking for travel and accommodation to get to Las Vegas, take a look at our offer below from January 31 to February 6, 2024.

Each package includes flights, accommodation and transfers and means you might be the only person travelling from your dealership or business but you’ll be in the company of like-minded people from the UK when you arrive.

Flights leave on the evening of January 31 from Heathrow and arrive in Las Vegas on the same day at 8.30pm. The return flight leaves on the evening of February 5 and arrives in the morning of February 6.

This trip will be staying at the Palms Casino Resort, a recently refurbished hotel in Las Vegas with 10 restaurants and 5 bars, casino plus two pools and a spa.

Included with each booking:

Five nights in a four-star hotel located 10 minutes from the convention center and just off the Las Vegas strip

Direct flights from London Heathrow to Las Vegas on January 31 and returning on February 6 (depart February 5)

Transfers to and from the airport

Optional dinners and activities to join throughout the trip

Optional visit to a US car dealerships

ATOL protection included

Entertainment for each evening will be arranged that you can join at an extra cost or you can make your own way around the city.

Places are subject to availability and will be booked on a first come, first served basis.

Prices below include everything listed above with choice of cabin class:

Economy flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow from £2169pp

Premium economy flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow from £3459pp

Business class flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow from £6499pp

If you’d like to fly from a different airport or look at alternative dates you can also get in contact.

To find out more or discuss options contact [email protected]. This offer is organised by Road Trip Club, selling services on behalf of Travelosophers.