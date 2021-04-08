Volkswagen has widened the range of its pure-electric ID.4 SUV with a glut of new versions and a bigger battery.

Up to now the ID.4 was only available as a special 1st Edition model, but Volkswagen has now added a big battery Pro Performance model which comes in three trims.

The Pro Performance gets a 77kWh battery and a 201bhp electric motor – an option previously only available in the smaller ID.3 hatchback. The larger battery gives the ID.4 a range of up to 323 miles.

Three trims are available with Life, at £41,570, kicking off the range. It gets three equipment packs that include features such as a 10-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging, two-zone climate control and heated front seats. It also gets the longest range at 323 miles.

The Family trim starts at £45,520, has a 318-mile range, and adds 19-inch alloy wheels and enhanced equipment packages with features including LED headlights, tinted windows and a large panoramic sunroof.

Finally, the top-spec Max models have a range of 314 miles and cost from £49,990. Equipment includes a 12-inch infotainment screen with an augmented reality head-up display, sports seats with heating and advanced driver assistance systems.

Volkswagen says a Pure trim with a smaller 52kWh battery and lower list price will go on sale ‘in the coming months’.

Joe Laurence, ID. family product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: ‘The ID.4 has officially arrived in series form with a punchy powertrain, big battery and equipment package that leaves little to be desired.

‘The fact that we’re launching this just a few months after we shook up the affordable electric vehicle market with the ID.3 is testament to rapid growth in the [electric vehicle] market.

‘There’s more to come, too – entry-level powertrains, batteries and specifications will arrive in the coming weeks, which will see the ID.4 entry price fall to less than £32,000 with the new government grant.’

Under the updated government plug-in car scheme, which has introduced a new lower £35,000 price cap and £2,500 discount, none of the current ID.4 models are eligible.