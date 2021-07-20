Volkswagen Touareg is fastest-selling used car as high demand sees SUVs fly off dealer forecourts

The Volkswagen Touareg is currently the fastest-selling used car in the UK, new data shows.

As of July 15, 2021, 2016-registered diesel automatic versions of the German premium SUV took on average just 22 days to shift.

The Touareg topped data compiled by Auto Trader in its Fastest Selling Index, which also showed SUVs are flying off forecourts.

Out of the current top 10 fastest-sellers, eight are SUVs are crossovers with the remaining two being sports cars.

Auto Trader said SUVs are currently the most in demand body type on its platform.

Based on the volume of searches and advert views, demand levels have increased 10 per cent year-on-year (as of July 15, 2021), while levels of supply have dropped 8.7 per cent.

The firm said this imbalance of supply and demand has not only given SUVs a very strong market health, a 20.5 per cent increase year-on-year, but also helped drive used prices up significantly.

Last week, the average price of a used SUV was £22,288, which is a year-on-year increase of 13.1 per cent.

Commenting on the Index, Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, said: ‘We’ve seen already very strong levels of buyer demand accelerate following the reopening of physical forecourts in April, but it looks as though it’s been given an extra boost in anticipation of the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions this week.

‘This is having a significant influence on the speed of sale and used car prices, as well as the overall market health.

‘It is still crucial however, that retailers keep abreast of the micro and macro market conditions to inform their pricing and sourcing strategies, and ultimately, to ensure they are making as much profit from their forecourts as possible.’

Auto Trader’s market analysis has also revealed that the overall national average days to sell has seen a dramatic decrease since the start of the year.

Its data shows that it currently takes an average of just 23 days for used vehicles to turn on UK forecourts, down from 43 days at the start of the year and representing a decrease of 47 per cent.

The data comes as exclusive figures compiled for Car Dealer by Auto Trader show that demand for used vans shows no signs of slowing down.

June saw used van prices rise by 18 per cent with 2008-registered Ford Transits taking on average just eight days to shift from dealer forecourts.

Fastest-selling used cars

Volkswagen Touareg

Year: 2016

Fuel & transmission: diesel, automatic

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 99.25

Predicted days to sell: 22

Ford Edge

Year: 2018

Fuel & transmission: diesel, automatic

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 98.13

Predicted days to sell: 22

Ford Kuga

Year: 2018

Fuel & transmission: diesel, manual

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 99.33

Predicted days to sell: 23

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Year: 2016

Fuel & transmission: diesel, manual

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 98.85

Predicted days to sell: 23

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Year: 2018

Fuel & transmission: diesel, automatic

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 97.79

Predicted days to sell: 23

Mercedes-Benz SLC

Year: 2017

Fuel & transmission: diesel, automatic

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 99.03

Predicted days to sell: 24

Hyundai Tucson

Year: 2018

Fuel & transmission: petrol, manual

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 93.30

Predicted days to sell: 24

Nissan X-Trail

Year: 2018

Fuel & transmission: petrol, manual

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 92.18

Predicted days to sell: 24

Mazda MX-5

Year: 2016

Fuel & transmission: petrol, manual

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 91.72

Predicted days to sell: 24

Range Rover Evoque

Year: 2018

Fuel & transmission: diesel, manual

Auto Trader Retail Rating: 91.78

Predicted days to sell: 24