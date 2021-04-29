Volkswagen unveils first performance GTX electric car with the ID.4

Move aside GTI, the GTX is here and this time we’re not talking about oil..

Volkswagen has introduced its first performance-focused electric vehicle in the form of the ID.4 GTX.

The crossover gets twin electric motors, with one on each axle to provide all-wheel-drive and a combined 295bhp.

The car primarily runs on the front motor, though, bringing the rear motor into play when required.

The result is a 0-60mph sprint of six seconds, meaning the ID.4 GTX has performance that’s almost identical to the firm’s Golf GTI hot hatch.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said: ‘Electric driving is simply great fun – and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics.

‘The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.’

The GTX gets a few styling tweaks to make it stand out from the rest of the ID.4 range, such as unique daytime running lights that are designed to be similar to the Golf GTI.

It also gets a black roof and spoiler, new rear bumper and tweaked diffuser design, while inside there’s a dark blue shade for the door inserts and upper section of the dash, as well as red detailing.

It uses the same 77kWh battery as the standard car, which results in a range of 298 miles between charges. Five selectable drive modes are included, giving the driver the choice of more sporty, comfort or eco-focused driving.

Those looking for a keener driver’s car can opt for a Sports Package, which drops the car by 15mm, while adaptive dampers and progressive steering upgrades will be available.

The VW ID.4 GTX will be launched in the summer, with prices around £50,000.