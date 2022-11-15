Volkswagen’s electric ID line-up passes half a million milestone

Deliveries of Volkswagen’s ID range have passed the half a million mark a year earlier than expected, the German brand has announced.

The line of EVs only launched when the ID.3 came out in October 2020 but the range has proved a much bigger success than even Volkswagen had anticipated.

Sales are roughly 12 months ahead of where bosses expected them to be, with the ID.4 and ID.5 also proving popular.

🥳 500,000 models of the @volkswagen ID. family were handed over to customers & 100,000 #Porsche Taycan rolled off the production line. ⚡️ We’re proud of these milestones on our way to becoming a zero-emission, software-based mobility service provider for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/1h5Ytjg67H — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) November 14, 2022

Imelda Labbé, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen, said: ‘Delivery of half a million ID.s confirms that the Volkswagen models are being well-received by our customers – all over the world.

‘We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues.’

Since it’s launch, the ID range has become a front runner for Volkswagen’s new electric plans. The firm will become an electric-only brand in Europe in 2033, and expects that electric vehicles will account for 70 per cent of its sales in Europe by 2030.

All of the vehicles in the range are underpinned by the modular electric driver (MEB) platform, which allows for a lot of interior space, a number of battery options and the ability to receive over-the-air updates.

Labbé added: ‘Our focus is unchanged – we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.

‘We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible.

‘However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production.’