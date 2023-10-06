Volvo appoints new UK boss amid promises to ‘put the customer at the heart of everything we do’

Volvo has appointed a new UK boss as the Swedish firm looks to put the customer at the heart of everything it does.

From the start of next month, Nicole Melillo Shaw will be promoted from her current position as the company’s commercial operations director to fill the role of managing director.

She will be replacing outgoing boss Kristian Elvefors, who is leaving Volvo after four years in the post to purse opportunities elsewhere.

The new boss has been with Volvo Car UK since March 2020, when she was appointed consumer director, and brings close to two decades of industry experience.

Commenting on her new job, she promised to keep work closely with Volvo’s retail partners.

She said: ‘It has been hugely rewarding to work closely with Kristian during the past few years – he has made a great personal contribution to growing our business.

‘I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead, and continuing to work with the wider Volvo Car UK business and our retailer partners to keep the consumer at the heart of everything we do.’

Elvefors has been at the helm of Volvo since June 2019, having previously led the brand’s Swedish operations.

He will officially relinquish his post from November 1, but will remain with the company until the end of the year in order to ensure a smooth transition of power.

He said: ‘I am proud to have worked with a great team to help the company through a critical period of transition. This has included moving Volvo Cars’ first global market from a wholesale to a retail operation, change that we achieved together and in alignment with our retailer partners.

‘People have been key in what we have accomplished as a business. I set out to build a multi-skilled management team with a broad range of experience and abilities from different sectors, and it has been a privilege to work with them to build a strong organisation with a challenging and inspiring culture.’