Volvo Car UK opens flagship sustainable showroom at multi-million-pound site in Elstree

Volvo Car UK has opened a flagship showroom in Elstree that it says is its most sustainable yet.

It’s run by Car Dealer Top 100 dealership Endeavour Automotive and has had a combined £8m invested in it.

The site offers new and used car sales, servicing, MOT inspections and repairs.

Volvo Cars, which aims to become a climate-neutral company by 2040 and a fully electric car maker by 2030, says the Volvo Cars North West London showroom is its most sustainable one in the UK yet.

It has a 178kW solar panel system on the roof, which is predicted to reduce CO2 by 25 metric tons a year and produce enough renewable energy to fully charge almost 2,100 electric vehicles.

Any energy that isn’t used on the site will be exported to the grid to help cover local needs.

The site also has a 5,000-litre rainwater harvesting system to capture enough water to clean nearly 600 cars or fill 1,100 baths a year, says Volvo.

The building benefits from several high-efficiency heat-recovery-based heat pumps as well, while energy-efficient LED lighting has been used throughout the site, too.

A total of 33 electric car charging points are available, eight of which offer ultra-fast DC charging.

Meanwhile, the showroom features bespoke digital displays using energy-efficient direct-view LED technology, laser projection and touchscreens beside each display car.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to have officially opened the UK’s most sustainable Volvo retailer – this is an incredibly exciting new chapter for Volvo Car UK.

‘The showroom has been designed with Volvo’s key concerns in mind – sustainability and the consumer – with a focus on electric vehicles and an eco-friendly design.

‘We’re confident that this new venture with Endeavour Automotive is the next step in delivering an outstanding consumer experience.’

Andrew Shackleton, chief executive of Endeavour Automotive, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be partnering with Volvo Car UK to officially announce our new site open.

‘This is a wonderful investment in the local area, which not only features the latest and greatest that Volvo Cars has to offer, but will also serve as the new head office for Endeavour Automotive, marking the start of an exciting future for the company.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming Volvo customers new and existing to our new site this December and beyond.’