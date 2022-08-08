Volvo Cars Thames Ditton opens UK’s first ‘Volvo Fulfilment Centre’

Volvo Cars Thames Ditton has opened the Volvo Fulfilment Centre with a focus on offering advice to owners of EVs and hybrids.

The facility is the first of its kind for Volvo in the UK and covers Care by Volvo, Volvo Selekt Approved Used cars and car servicing.

Operated by retailer HSF Group, the site was formerly home the Brayley Honda, on Portsmouth Road.

The new facility, which features three electric vehicle charging points, is focussed on providing information and advice on Volvo’s growing range of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Customers are also able to collect any cars they order via the Care by Volvo subscription service and browse the extensive choice of Volvo Selekt Approved Used cars on the forecourt.

The retailer offers a display of fully electric, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel Volvo Selekt cars, with access to more than 200 cars in total.

Peter Nott, sales director at Volvo Cars Thames Ditton, said: ‘I am pleased to say our new site is officially open for business, which has been months in the planning. Although only open for a short period of time, we have already received fantastic feedback from customers, which has created a real buzz among the team.

‘With the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars over the coming years, we’ve ensured our new sustainable facility is future-ready, with a number of electric vehicle charging points and a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric XC40 and brand-new C40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.

‘Across all of our retailers, our focus is always on putting the customer first and giving them a high-quality service, which they know and trust.

‘We invite customers new and old to check out our new space and enjoy some Fika – Swedish for a cup of coffee and a chat – with the team.’