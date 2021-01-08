Car dealer Strathmore has relocated to a brand new showroom in Perth following its £2m renovation.

The new site on Dunkeld Road, a short distance from its old showroom on Arran Road, features the signature Volvo dealership setup with Scandinavian design influences.

The move has allowed the dealership to expand with a larger showroom and more cars on display.

Although the dealership is now only offering click-and-collect or home delivery services through its website since going into lockdown, the workshop is open to customers.

Strathmore, which is part of the Cameron Motor Group, will also be offering the new Volvo Personal Service to customers.

This means technicians will liaise with the customer from the point of booking, right through to completion of the job.

Two technicians will work on each car too, reducing the time taken to complete a service.

Norman Leishman, retailer principal at Strathmore, said: ‘We are thrilled to have unveiled our new showroom, and it’s been wonderful to see the reactions of our first customers.

‘Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

‘The launch of our new Volvo Personal Service in January will additionally help to connect our customers with their technicians for a smooth and efficient experience. Our focus is always on putting the customer first and giving them a high-quality service, which they know and can trust.

‘We’re all settled in and are raring to show off our new showroom, so look forward to welcoming customers new and old for a cup of coffee and a chat about their car purchase and servicing needs.’