Volvo gets ‘fantastic feedback’ after opening new showroom in Leatherhead

  • Volvo Cars Leatherhead proves an instant hit with customers
  • Sales director tells of ‘fantastic feedback’
  • ‘Significant investment’ made in new premises
Time 8:30 am, April 29, 2023

A state-of-the-art new Volvo showroom has opened in Leatherhead following a major investment.

Volvo Cars Leatherhead, on Barnett Wood Lane, opened for business earlier this month and is already proving a hit with customers.

It features the Swedish brand’s distinctive new look that includes a stylish signature lounge area, complete with luxurious Scandinavian furniture.

Customers can also enjoy the taste of Sweden with traditional cakes that can be eaten while exploring a range of new and used cars.

Elsewhere on the site, an interior viewing window allows buyers to see all activity in the new workshops from what feels like the comfort of their living room.

The site is also one of several around the country to offer Volvo’s Personal Service, which sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking right through to explaining the services – which they themselves have carried out.

Waiting times are kept at a minimum as well, with two technicians working together on each car.

Peter Nott, sales director at Volvo Cars Leatherhead, said: ‘We are thrilled to have officially opened the doors to our new Volvo Cars Leatherhead showroom.

‘We’ve already received fantastic feedback from those who have visited.

‘This has been a significant investment for us, but our new location is about more than a change of furniture.

‘It’s designed to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers to our future-ready home to discuss their motoring needs.’

