Volvo kills off plug-in hybrid XC40, S90 and Cross Country estates as it updates UK line-up

Volvo has taken plug-in hybrid versions of some of its most popular models off sale as part of a major cull of its UK line-up.

The Swedish brand announced yesterday that it is to kill off PHEV variants of its XC40 SUV, as well as the S90 saloon and Cross Country-badged estates in the UK.

It means that customers will no longer be able to order the V90 Cross Country, V60 Cross Country, plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 Recharge and the S90.

However, ‘regular’ versions of both the V90 and V60 – as well as the standard and fully electric XC40 – will not be pulled from the UK market.

Bosses say the decision has been taken in order to focus on ‘full electrification’ as the outfit looks to ‘rapidly transform’ its range of cars.

A Volvo Cars spokesperson said ‘We will naturally need to evolve and consolidate our line-up as we prioritise fully electric cars and make this technological transition.

‘As a result, and based on existing orders and available production for the UK market, plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 Recharge, along with all V60 Cross Country, V90 Cross Country and S90 variants have been removed from the UK line-up.’

The news comes as buyers continue to turn their backs on traditional estate cars in favour of larger SUVs.

Volvo recently unveiled its new flagship electric SUV – the EX90 – which takes the same seven-seater recipe as its popular XC90 but applies it to a battery-powered model instead.

Volvo – which is owned by Chinese firm Geely – aims to have 50 per cent of its sales as fully electric models by 2025. It has also pledged to put one million electrified vehicles – be that fully electric or hybrid in some form – on the roads by the same year.