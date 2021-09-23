Volvo shows commitment to eco-friendly motoring with pledge to go leather-free

Volvo has shown its commitment to eco-friendly motoring by pledging that all its new fully electric cars will be completely leather-free.

The Swedish car manufacturer says it is making an ‘ethical stand for animal welfare’ starting with its new C40 Recharge.

The firm says that its range will be completely electrified by 2030, meaning there will eventually be no leather at all in its cars.

In order to meet the ambitious target, Volvo is actively searching for high-quality and sustainable sources for many materials currently used in the wider car industry.

Chief among the company’s concerns when making the decision to go leather-free was the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, including deforestation.

Livestock is estimated to be responsible for around 14 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, with the majority coming from cattle farming.

Instead of leather interior options, Volvo Cars will offer its customers alternatives such as high-quality sustainable materials made from bio-based and recycled sources.

By 2025, the company is aiming for 25 per cent of the material in new Volvo cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content, as it looks to become a fully circular business by 2040.

As part of its climate action plans, it also aims for all its immediate suppliers, including material suppliers, to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

Stuart Templar, director of global sustainability at Volvo Cars, said: ‘Being a progressive car maker means we need to address all areas of sustainability, not just CO 2 emissions.

‘Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, including respect for animal welfare.

‘Going leather-free inside our pure electric cars is a good next step towards addressing this issue.

‘Finding products and materials that support animal welfare will be challenging, but that is no reason to avoid this important issue.

‘This is a journey worth taking. Having a truly progressive and sustainable mindset means we need to ask ourselves difficult questions and actively try to find answers.’