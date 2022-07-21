Warning over used car dealership issued by Financial Conduct Authority

A used car dealership in Lancashire has been made the subject of a warning by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Northern Autos in Accrington, which only started running in February, offers finance via Zuto, Creditas and Car Money, with its website saying: ‘We specialise in offering finance deals that are both flexible and affordable to suit all budgets on your next car.

‘At Northern Autos Ltd we work closely with a number of specialist finance providers to give you the best possible rates for your budget.’

However, the regulatory body issued a warning this week (July 19) saying: ‘We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation.’

It warns people: ‘This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. You will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.’

Nearly all firms and individuals that offer, promote or sell financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised or registered by the FCA.

Northern Autos took over from Northern Cars, and sole owner/director Nadeem Shah – who worked at Northern Cars and was one of its directors – told Car Dealer he hadn’t received any letters telling him he had to be FCA-regulated, but if he had he would have looked into it.

He said he hadn’t had any FCA-related issues and had always been upfront with anyone who asked if the dealership was FCA-registered, telling them that it wasn’t.

‘I’m a new business, learning as I go along, and with this current situation that’s going on now, money’s a bit tight to get everything up and running.

‘It’s not something that is on a to-do list because for most of our customers it’s cash or card transactions.

‘There aren’t many customers that we get through finance. It’s not something that’s enticing me to get it done. But as I said, it’s just finances at the moment – it has been a bit of a struggle the past few months.’

Shah added that he hadn’t been asked for proof of FCA registration by the finance providers he was using.

He added: ‘If it’s putting people off that I’m not FCA-registered and it would reassure them that I am, then I’d definitely look into it, because if a customer is buying off me and they know that I’m FCA-regulated, they’ve got that reassurance.’

He also said that if customers had paid via credit card they had cover from the provider.

‘And if we sell a vehicle to a customer and there’s a fault on it then obviously I would have to pay for that, and if I had to take it back I’d refund the customer,’ he said.

Shah told Car Dealer he was just trying to make a living, adding that he would need to read up on his FCA obligations, admitting: ‘Honestly, I’ve not had a thorough look at it and how it works.

‘I’m just trying to build something up with a good reputation.’

He added that he knew of others in the business that didn’t have authorisation so thought it wasn’t something he wanted to get up and running as yet.

Just last week, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said in a speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics that the authority was scanning 100,000 websites a day and said the message to the industry was make sure your website is FCA-compliant.

He added that the FCA had developed sweeping software and had three full-time staff monitoring and checking dealers’ websites each day.

Paul Guy, co-founder and director of Automotive Compliance, told Car Dealer: ‘This highlights that motor dealers firstly need to be diligent in making sure that they have the correct FCA permissions to sell finance in the first place.

‘But this also confirms the statement made by Nikhil Rathi.

‘As the FCA has a spotlight on motor finance and is clearly being more pro-active in checking dealer’s websites, it would not be scaremongering to advise dealers to review their website and social media content urgently, not forgetting this is not the responsibility of the website provider as they are not generally regulatory experts and act upon the dealers’ instructions when adding content.’