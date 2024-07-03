Warranty Solutions Group – Highly commended Warranties 2024

Warranty Solutions Group was formed in March 2021 and has grown at a fair old lick since then.

It’s the parent company of MotorGuard Warranties, Freedom Warranty, Freedom Warranties plus Warranty Professionals, and is so well respected by its customers that it also won this year’s Car Dealer Power Extra Mile Award for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Group commercial director Neil Monks said they were ‘overjoyed’ to be highly commended in this category – especially since the warranty sector is so competitive, meaning it’s important to maintain high standards and a high profile.

‘Being recognised in this area reflects our team’s hard work over the past year, as well as the partnerships, products, and services we’ve introduced to help our dealers,’ he said.

‘We’d like to thank our dealer partners for voting for us and for their ongoing support. And, of course, a big thank you to the WSG team for all their hard work!’

Monks added: ‘As a company, we have always strived to be the best at what we do.

‘Our goal is to be the UK’s best used vehicle warranty provider, and this will never change.

‘We are incredibly proud of the awards that we have won in the past, and to continue to do so in such a competitive market is testament to all our hard work.’

Reflecting on the past year, he said it had seen a period of rapid growth for the group.

‘The business has increased its number of staff to meet the demands of more dealers wanting to use our products and services.

‘We introduced a successful online claims portal to increase efficiencies. We have launched a new suite of paint protection products with our new partners, Car Gods.

‘We developed and launched our BuySafe solution with Carwow. We also opened a dedicated office just outside Belfast in Northern Ireland.

‘These are just a few of the highlights, with many more exciting developments yet to come.’

Looking ahead, Monks said: ‘As a company we will continue to grow and invest in our staff, allowing us to provide the best possible service for our dealers and their customers.

‘We listen to our customers and act swiftly on emerging trends to create profit opportunities for dealers.

‘We have several exciting projects in the pipeline for the remainder of 2024, which our dealers will be really excited about.’