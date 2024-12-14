Watch: Moment disgruntled customer drove Subaru right through US dealership

This is the shocking moment that a disgruntled customer ploughed his new Subaru straight through a US car showroom following an argument with staff.

Michael Lee Murray was left fuming when he discovered mechanical issues with the Subaru Outback he bought from Tim Dale Mazda in Utah earlier this week.

The 35-year-old returned to the site to demand a refund but his request fell on deaf ears, with staff telling him the car had been sold ‘as is’.

Upon his request being turned down, Murray is said to have threatened to drive the car through the dealership’s front door, before leaving.

However, if staff thought that was the end of the matter then they were sorely mistaken as moments later, the customer took matters into his own hands.

CCTV footage shows him thundering through a glass front door before smashing into the front desk.

Murray can then be heard bellowing ‘I told you motherf***ers,’ as he gets out of the vehicle.

After checking that nobody was trapped underneath the car, the local police were called to the scene and Murray was arrested.

The man had purchased a Subaru Outback from the dealership earlier that morning. When he later called to return the car, his request was denied, as the vehicle was sold “as is.” Frustrated, he threatened to crash the car into the dealership if they refused to take it back. pic.twitter.com/jBdv4dyQxK — Content with Context (@githii) December 10, 2024

In a booking affidavit, obtained by media outlet Newsweek, police said of the incident: ‘Murray’s vehicle was completely inside the building.

‘The front doors were now inside the building, there was glass shattered all around where Murray’s vehicle was and some pieces of the door and door frame had hit another vehicle, causing damage to the side of that vehicle as well.’

Explaining what happened himself, Murray told Inside Edition: ‘I was just really angry, I was upset about my money.

‘I kind of blacked out for a second.’ He added. ‘I know I probably shouldn’t have done it.’

Overall, the crash caused $10,000 of damage to the showroom and $5,000 of damage to another vehicle.

Murray has since been charged with felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanours for reckless endangerment and economic interruption.

The incident took place on Monday (Dec 9) with Murray released from the Salt Lake County Jail the following day.