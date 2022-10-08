Online retailer Vansdirect appoints Samantha Ward as new managing director

Online retailer Vansdirect has appointed Samantha Ward to lead its operations as the firm’s new managing director.

Ward joined the Vertu-owned outfit in 2016, when she worked part-time as a training and development co-ordinator.

Since then she has filled numerous roles within the Newport-based company, including training and compliance manager and operations director.

In her new position as managing director, she will be responsible for leading the business into its next phase, with big plans for the future.

Commenting on her appointment, Ward said: ‘I want to make Vansdirect the market leader in online retailers. When you think vans, I want you to think vansdirect.

‘I want us to be a one stop shop for van owners, whether it’s the vehicle, the insurance, the accessories, whatever! Someone should be able to come to us and, if it’s van related, we should be able to help.

‘From a leadership perspective, I want to keep building the business as an ambassador for the Vertu Motors plc values, ensuring it’s always a safe place for people to come to work and be their best self.

‘The culture was essential to me when I joined, and I want to make sure that it’s as welcoming to all current and future colleagues.’

Ward bagged the job after impressing during a tough period for the company during the Pandemic.

In early 2020 she and two colleagues were left to run the firm when all other members of staff were placed on furlough.

Ward added: ‘When I started working with Vansdirect, I wanted to work somewhere that valued work/life balance. I had young children, so it was important to me to take on a part-time position, but I also knew I wanted room for growth when my children were older, and I was in the position to go back full time.

‘During lockdown, my husband was furloughed, so he took over our childcare while I worked full time. The time with just the four of us really allowed us to embed the Vertu Motors group values ahead of everyone’s return, evaluating what we were doing to make improvements.

‘It was a tough period for everyone, but we made the most of it and came out the other side better for it.’