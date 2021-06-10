Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff to support hospice memorial event

Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff has announced it’ll be continuing its affiliation with a local hospice in the run-up to a special event that will help people remember departed loved ones.

Cardiff’s City Hospice is organising the event, called Forever Flowers, which will take place at Cardiff Castle from July 24 until August 8.

It will offer everyone a chance to remember loved ones with limited-edition metal flowers that are being expertly crafted at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire.

The Forever Flowers, which are now on sale for £18, will be grouped together to create an eye-catching display and will be available to collect during the final two days of the event and afterwards.

Purchasing a Forever Flower will support the work of the hospice, which provides care to people with terminal or life-limiting illnesses, as well as essential counselling and support services for patients’ families.

Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff has previously supported City Hospice at raft races and golf days – and has now provided the team with a Nissan Juke to help promote Forever Flowers.

The Juke was handed over to Nicky Piper, corporate partnerships manager, by fleet specialist Alec Travillian.

Liz Andrews, chief executive of City Hospice, said: ‘Forever Flowers is an opportunity for people in our community to remember and cherish their loved ones in a truly special way.

‘We are looking forward to the striking display within the beautiful grounds of Cardiff Castle this summer and encourage members of the public to be a part of it.

‘We are very grateful to Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff for their support. Having the use of a Nissan Juke will really help us promote the event.’

Pictured: Nicky Piper, corporate partnerships manager at City Hospice, receives the keys to a new Nissan Juke from Alec Travillian, fleet specialist at Wessex Garages Nissan Cardiff.