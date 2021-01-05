England and Scotland have been plunged into new lockdowns that have brought the shutters down once again on non-essential retail.

Scotland’s is lasting for all of January, while the restrictions in England are expected to continue until the middle of February.

But how will they affect car dealers and what do they need to know?

We’ve got a special edition of Car Dealer Live at 11am today (Jan 5) when James Batchelor will be talking to legal advisers Nona Bowkis and Kiril Moskovchuk from Lawgistics to shed light on the situation.

They’ll also be answering dealers’ questions, which can be submitted in advance or during the show. You can send your queries in via [email protected].

Make sure you join us at 11am – you can watch the broadcast on YouTube or at the top of this page. The show will also be available afterwards.

