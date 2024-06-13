What have the political parties said they will do for drivers?

While all eyes are focussed on who will occupy No 10 from July, the car industry has been waiting to hear what impact these will have on drivers and business.

So far Labour has only released its ‘missions’, so there may be more to come, but the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have announced their manifestos.

It is expected Kier Starmer will release the Labour manifesto later today.

It’s fair to say, when it comes to the car industry, they’re all taking a very different approach.

The Tories policy mainly focusses on undoing ULEZ and 20mph speed limits introduced by other parties, alongside investment in transport it says has been made possible by scrapping the second phase of HS2.

Labour has yet to reveal what it’s stance is on green policy but takes a very on the ground approach to improving drivers’ experience with a pothole pledge and tackling car insurance costs.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have looked towards improving access to electric vehicles and reintroducing the plug-in car grant.

Read on for more details on what the three main parties have said so far.

The Conservative Party

The Conservative Party has vowed to ‘back drivers’ with a series of policies aimed to reduce the burden on today’s motorists.

Part of today’s manifesto focusses on reversing the London Mayor’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion and ‘applying local referendums to new 20mph zones and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods,’ according to a summary of the Tory manifesto.

Alongside bold plans to introduce a new legal cap on immigration and a 2p cut in National Insurance Contributions, Sunak announced that his party would create a dedicated £8.3 billion fund to ‘fill potholes and resurface roads’.

This is part of a wider £36bn investment in ‘local roads, rail and buses to drive regional growth,’ which has been made possible by cancelling the second phase of HS2.

The 76-page document highlighted the party’s ‘Backing Drivers Bill’, which the Tories promised to introduce in its first King’s Speech. The bill would ensure pay-per-mile road pricing wasn’t introduced anywhere and would ban mayors and local councils from doing so.

It would also reverse ‘Labour’s unfair ULEZ expansion in London’, as well as rule out top-down blanket Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph zones. Any new schemes would have to be put to a referendum.

Earlier this year, the government also announced that it would aim to drive down fuel prices by introducing a PumpWatch scheme that would see all fuel stations across the country legally required to share real-time price information with an appointed organisation.

The Tories stated that making the data available to drives could save them 3p per litre of fuel, as well as forcing retailers to be more transparent about how much they are charging on their forecourts.

Despite bold pledges on the ULEZ and reducing the number of 20mph speed limits, there was little mention of zero emissions vehicles, with only the loose promise of supporting people to choose electric cars by ‘ensuring our charging infrastructure is truly nationwide, including rapid charging and delivering the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate to support manufacturers to safeguard skilled British jobs’.

The Labour Party

While Labour hasn’t released a full and detailed manifesto, it has made some promises ahead of the General Election.

It has pledged to fix one million potholes every year if elected on July 4 and turn the tide on the ‘neglect’ of the UK’s roads.

Last year, pothole damage cost drivers almost £500m with the average damage worth £250, the party has claimed.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh accused the Conservative government of failing drivers, adding that Labour is the only party ‘truly on the side of drivers’.

Under the proposals, Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.

Haigh said: ‘Cars are a lifeline for millions up and down the country. They get people to work, allow parents to get kids to school and help carers support relatives, but drivers have been totally failed by this Conservative Government.

‘The Conservatives have left Britain’s roads plagued with potholes and have sat back as car insurance costs have spiralled out of control.

‘Labour is the only party truly on the side of drivers. Our plan will fix up to a million more potholes every year, saving drivers hundreds of pounds in lower repair costs, and will crack down on soaring car insurance costs.

‘We will make our roads safer for all who use them and remove the barriers which bog down our planning system, speeding up infrastructure improvements and cutting costs for taxpayers.’

Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dems have released a raft of incentives to get people driving cleaner cars in its 117-page manifesto.

This includes a reintroduction of the plug-in car grant, although the party hasn’t announced how much this will be.

This is along with a VAT cut on public charging, a faster roll out of more charging points and bringing forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2030 again.

It says it will ‘make it cheaper and easier for drivers to switch to electric vehicles by rapidly rolling out far more charging points, reintroducing the plug-in car grant, and restoring the requirement that every new car and small van sold from 2030 is zero-emission.’

The manifesto says that it hopes to make electric car ownership ‘easy and cheap’.

Lib Dems say they will do this by rolling out ‘far more charging points, including residential on-street points and ultra-fast chargers at service stations’ along with the VAT cut on public charging to 5% and supporting the National Grid in a ‘step-change’ to local grid capacity.

It adds that all public chargers will need to be easily accessible with a bank card.