What were the fastest selling used cars of the last year?

The fastest selling used cars of the last year have been revealed – and it’s a German SUV that’s topped the list.

The diminutive BMW X1 has been flying off used car dealer forecourts in an average of just 11 days, according to fresh data.

The research, released by used car marketplace Auto Trader, covers the period between June 2022 and June 2023. The top 10 has been released exclusively to Car Dealer.

The firm looked at circa 450,000 used car listings on its site and analysed how long they are kept live by dealers.

By charting how quickly they are removed from its platform the ad firm has worked out the 10 fastest selling used cars.

All of the cars in the top 10 sell in under 15 days – for comparison the average used car takes around 34 number of days to sell on Auto Trader.

Meanwhile, all the cars, but one in the list are classed as ‘nearly new’, so less than 12 months old.

Fastest selling used cars

Source: Auto Trader, June 22-June 23

1. BMW X1 – 11 days

2. Lexus NX350h – 12 days

3. Kia Ceed – 13 days

4. Kia Sportage – 13 days

5. Honda Civic – 13 days

6. Audi SQ2 – 13 days

7. Jaguar E-Pace – 13 days

8. Dacia Duster – 14 days

9. Ford Galaxy – 14 days

10. DS 3 Crossback – 15 days

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, said: ‘With nine of the 10 fastest-selling cars in the UK over the last year aged under 12 months old, the shortfall in brand-new car supply continues to have a big influence on car buying decisions.

‘Although the supply of new cars is slowly improving, many would-be, brand-new car buyers who aren’t prepared to wait are preferring to turn to the second-hand market for ‘nearly-new’ alternatives.

‘It’s also interesting to note that hybrid models made up the majority of the fastest sellers.

‘Fully electric prices are softening, but for many, they aren’t quite in reach yet, so for those car buyers who still want great economy and lower emissions than traditionally fuelled vehicles but without the price tag, hybrids are a good option.’