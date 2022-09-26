Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer urges used car dealers to get their names in the frame for top awards

Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer has urged car dealers to get their nominations in now for this year’s Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse.

There are just five days left for car dealers to throw their name in the hat before nominations close this Friday, September 30, at midnight.

Nominating yourself, your dealership or a car dealer you believe should be in the judging is easy and takes a few minutes to do on our website.

Just click on the Used Car Awards 2022 tab at the top of this page to do it now.

The awards will be held on November 28 at The Brewery in London. Table bookings are being taken now and can be made by emailing the team.

Used Car Awards host Brewer said: ‘Every year we get together at The Brewery in London for an awesome party to celebrate the very best in the used car industry.

‘Last year, after a break for the pandemic, we got back together again and what a party it was! Celebrating with the motor trade an incredible year and some superb businesses and people was an honour and I can’t wait to do it again this year.

‘But you have to be in it to win it and I’d urge car dealers to get their names in the hat before the judging process begins.’

Nominated firms will be entered into the rigorous judging process which begins with an assessment of their digital presence, online reviews and the opinion of our judging panel.

After that a nominations list of the firms who have made it through to the next round is released.

These firms enter our mystery shopping phase and from that our shortlist is drawn up.

Key Dates

Nominations close – September 30

Nominations List – October 10

Shortlist – October 24

Awards night – November 28

The Used Car Awards are proudly sponsored by finance firm Black Horse, which has renewed its headline partnership with the event for another three years.

The deal means that come next year Black Horse will have put its name to the awards for a decade.

The pre-dinner drinks and casino will once again be sponsored by eBay Motors Group and the afterparty will again be hosted by GardX.

‘Last year, the event was the most popular we have ever held and sold out a month ahead of the awards,’ said Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott.

‘This year’s event is already proving incredibly popular and we have just five awards left to sponsor. Tables also sold out quickly last year, so we advise dealers to book early to avoid disappointment.’

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Car Dealer has also added a new Used Car Award category this year – the Diversity & Inclusivity Award, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance.

Judges will be looking for businesses that offer equal opportunities for all in their businesses, and firms will be required to provide evidence of this when entering. Documents can be uploaded to support entries.

If you are interested in sponsoring an award or would like to book tickets for the event on November 28, email the sales team here.