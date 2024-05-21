Will today be the day that Cazoo calls in the insolvency experts?

Failed online used car dealer Cazoo is believed to be calling in the administrators today – finally bringing the curtain down on its controversial and turbulent presence in the industry.

According to Sky News, Cazoo – which chose to float on the stock exchange in New York rather than London back in August 2021 – will be appointing insolvency practitioners from Teneo.

It comes less than a fortnight after Cazoo Group said notices of intention to appoint administrators had been filed with the High Court.

That helped keep the wolves from the doors, stopping creditors from taking debt enforcement action without court permission.

Once the insolvency practitioners are formally appointed, an administration moratorium will then take effect.

Sky News is saying today that such a move will let Teneo focus on selling the company, which said in March that it was switching to become an online used car advertising marketplace.

G3 bought Cazoo’s wholesale arm yesterday.

Car Dealer asked Cazoo and Teneo for a comment, with Cazoo telling us that it had no comment or statement to make at this stage.

We are awaiting a response from Teneo and will update this story when we hear back from the company.

Motors has already been linked to a possible sale, and Sky News cited an industry source as saying that BMW and CarGurus were also possibly circling.

Constellation Automotive Group, the owner of previous rival Cinch, has reportedly agreed to take over a handful of remaining Cazoo sites, in a deal that would save a number of jobs.

Car Dealer reported as far back as last December that Cazoo had said it faced going under.

It had been trying to find fresh investment funds, following years of losses, but in a bombshell announcement to the New York Stock Exchange on May 1, Cazoo said it had failed to secure any new funding for the struggling business.

Cazoo said it had also been looking for offers for the business as well as ‘strategic alternatives’ – all of which had failed.

The announcement included the news that it had missed the deadline for reporting its 2023 accounts – citing pressures on management – and that CFO Paul Woolf had left the business.

His departure followed that of Cazoo founder Alex Chesterman and former CEO Paul Whitehead, who both left the company in the past few months.

Cazoo’s financial trials and tribulations led to a restructuring deal that saw its $630m (circa £496m) debt converted to $200m (£157m).

Cazoo was founded in 2018 but Chesterman sparked widespread ire with his criticism of how the used car industry operated.

It splashed out hundreds of millions in sports sponsorship deals and expanded into continental Europe on a wave of optimism. But that optimism soon proved to be misplaced and it withdrew from its sponsorships as well as retreating to the UK.

You can learn more about the turbulent history of Cazoo here.

Alternatively, you can watch our special documentary all about the firm’s rise and fall below: