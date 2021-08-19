Log in
Emergency services at NHK seating after fatal shootingEmergency services at NHK seating after fatal shooting

Women murdered by co-worker at plant that makes seats for Subaru

  • Woman and her grandmother shot dead by co-worker at NHK Seating plant
  • Gunman Gary Ferrell II left opened fire on pair as they arrived for evening shift
  • Factory makes seats for Subaru, which has a factory nearby

A woman and her grandmother were shot dead by a colleague as they arrived for work at a factory that makes seats for Subaru.

Promise Mays, 21, and her 62-year-old grandmother, Pamela Sled, were due to work the evening shift at NHK Seating yesterday (August 18).

However, as they arrived at the Indiana plant, they came across co-worker Gary Ferrell II, who was in the carpark with a gun.

The 26-year-old opened fire on the pair before leaving them for dead and attempting to flee the scene in a blue Ford Focus.

He was apprehended following a brief police chase and placed under arrest.

County sheriff, Rich Kelly said: ‘We do have two people that are deceased – they’re dead here at the facility.

‘One of my sheriff’s deputies engaged the suspect and was in a short pursuit of the suspect.

‘We were able to get him stopped between 45 seconds to a minute.’

Production has been temporarily shut down as a result of the incident.

According to NHK’s website, the company employs around 700 people and makes and designs seats for cars.

Subaru, which has a plant in nearby Layafette, Indiana, is among the firm’s major clients.

Pic: PA Images

 

 

 

