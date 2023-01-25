World News: 13-year-old steals car from US dealership; Brazilian engineers in Benny Hill-style blunder; Car salesman wanted for hiring hitman

Car Dealer likes to stay on top of the news here in the UK – but sometimes there are stories from other parts of the world that we reckon our readers shouldn’t miss.
That is why last year we began publishing a monthly round-up of some of the most interesting – and bizarre – stories from every corner of the globe.
In 2022 we brought you tales of mass shootings, sinkholes and even witchcraft so here is what the first month of 2023 has had to offer…
13-year-old boy leads police in high speed chase after car dealership theft
Illinois, USA
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Elhurst, Illinois after stealing a car from a local dealership, sparking a high speed chase.
The youngster stole the 2020 Kia Forte from Wilkins Hyundai with officers called after the vehicle was spotted parked nearby in the early hours.
When they arrived at the scene, the teenager sped away, forcing police to give chase, although the pursuit was soon abandoned on safety grounds.
They eventually tracked the car, and its driver, down a few hours later and he was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, possessing burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
(Source: ABC Chicago)
Brazilian mechanics go viral with Benny Hill-style disasterclass
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A Brazilian mechanic has gone viral after security footage showed his son-in-law twice dropping a heavy metal bar on his at work.
Luiz Carlos Niegesk, 64, was left in a rage when his daughter’s husband, André Luiz, failed to secure a bar used to hold a door open.
CCTV footage shows André twice attempting to lodge the metal bar in place only for it to fall on Luiz on both occasions.
The first time the pole crashes into his foot before landing on his head when it fell a second time.
The slapstick moment was posted online and has since been viewed over six million times. Watch the footage for yourself here:
(Source: New York Post)
Gunman charged with shooting vehicle at used car dealership
Missouri, USA
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for opening fire on a vehicle which was for sale at a used car dealership in Missouri.
Daniel Hill was caught on security footage pulling up outside Leadbelt Auto Sales before going inside and firing eight rounds into the front of a Chevrolet Trax.
He then returned to his own car to collect a knife, which he used to slash the SUV’s tyres.
The footage was sent to police who have now charged Hill with the unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage and two counts of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
His bond has been set at $50,000.
(Source: Daily Journal Online)
Ground-breaking facial reconstruction technology solves cold-case murder of car salesman
Vigo, Spain
The mysterious disappearance of a Portuguese car salesman has been solved after several years after police deployed ground-breaking facial reconstruction technology.
Carlos Alberto Videira do Órfão vanished from Vigo in Spain around five years ago with police completely at a loss as to what may have happened to him.
However, after finding an unknown body, experts were able to use the latest technology to recreate what the victim would have looked like in life.
They released the image on a poster and the victim’s sister was able to come forward and identify the car dealer.
Three men now stand accused his kidnap and murder and are awaiting trial.
(Source: Portugal Resident)
Car salesman goes on the run after murder-for-hire killing of girlfriend
Georgia, USA
A used cars salesman has gone on the run after being accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend after they broke up.
Stoney Williams, 41, is accused of murder-for-hire in relation to the death of Courtney Owens, 34, with whom he owned Royal Court Motors near Atlanta.
Owens was killed at the site in December, when a masked man approached the showroom and shot her before fleeing.
The gunman was later identified has Wesley Vickers but further investigation revealed Williams arranged to have Owens killed.
Police have so far been unable to track him down and say he remains on the run.
(Source: 11Alive)
Dealership boss investigated for sexual assault on female employee
Pune, India
The boss of an Indian car dealership has been investigated after an employee made allegations of sexual harassment against him.
The 37-year-old woman says she was ‘ physically, mentally and financially harassed’ by her boss at the aN auto dealership in Shivajinagar, Pune.
In her complaint she also said that the boss, and three others sexually assaulted her, between December 2021 and July 2022.
The complaint was logged by local police who have produced a first information report on the matter.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
Car dealer who conned customers given two-and-a-half-year jail term
Wisconsin, USA
A former dealership owner has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after he admitted to defrauding both buyers and sellers at his businesses.
John Solberg, 40, made more than $250,000 via a scamming campaign that saw him offer to sell cars on consignment for people who had listed them for sale on Craigslist.
Solberg would then fail to pay the owners and give buyers fake vehicle titles to cover his tracks.
He was later charged with 15 counts of fraud but agreed a plea deal which saw 14 of them dismissed.
Earlier this year he admitted to one count of fraud and was sent to prison for 30 months. He must also pay around $290,000 in restitution to this victims.
