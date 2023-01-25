World News: 13-year-old steals car from US dealership; Brazilian engineers in Benny Hill-style blunder; Car salesman wanted for hiring hitman

Car Dealer likes to stay on top of the news here in the UK – but sometimes there are stories from other parts of the world that we reckon our readers shouldn’t miss.

That is why last year we began publishing a monthly round-up of some of the most interesting – and bizarre – stories from every corner of the globe.

In 2022 we brought you tales of mass shootings, sinkholes and even witchcraft so here is what the first month of 2023 has had to offer…

13-year-old boy leads police in high speed chase after car dealership theft

Illinois, USA

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Elhurst, Illinois after stealing a car from a local dealership, sparking a high speed chase.

The youngster stole the 2020 Kia Forte from Wilkins Hyundai with officers called after the vehicle was spotted parked nearby in the early hours.

When they arrived at the scene, the teenager sped away, forcing police to give chase, although the pursuit was soon abandoned on safety grounds.

They eventually tracked the car, and its driver, down a few hours later and he was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, possessing burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

(Source: ABC Chicago)

Brazilian mechanics go viral with Benny Hill-style disasterclass

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A Brazilian mechanic has gone viral after security footage showed his son-in-law twice dropping a heavy metal bar on his at work.

Luiz Carlos Niegesk, 64, was left in a rage when his daughter’s husband, André Luiz, failed to secure a bar used to hold a door open.

CCTV footage shows André twice attempting to lodge the metal bar in place only for it to fall on Luiz on both occasions.

The first time the pole crashes into his foot before landing on his head when it fell a second time.

The slapstick moment was posted online and has since been viewed over six million times. Watch the footage for yourself here:

(Source: New York Post)

Gunman charged with shooting vehicle at used car dealership

Missouri, USA

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for opening fire on a vehicle which was for sale at a used car dealership in Missouri. Daniel Hill was caught on security footage pulling up outside Leadbelt Auto Sales before going inside and firing eight rounds into the front of a Chevrolet Trax. He then returned to his own car to collect a knife, which he used to slash the SUV’s tyres. The footage was sent to police who have now charged Hill with the unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage and two counts of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.