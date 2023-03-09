WR Davies to add Nissan to Rhyl site and double the capacity of Ford workshop

WR Davies Motor Group is to expand its Rhyl site to include the Nissan brand.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm said the showroom for the Japanese manufacturer will open in September 2023, joining Ford which is currently there.

It’ll be business as usual for the Ford showroom but its workshop will be doubling in capacity. The Rhyl site will also become a Ford Transit centre for aftersales.

WR Davies said the development would bring Nissan to an area where it hasn’t been available from a main dealer for a long time.

Group director Neil Sullivan said: ‘The addition of Nissan to our Rhyl site is a huge and exciting opportunity for us as a business.

‘We are operating with a business-as-usual approach – our Ford customers need not worry about too much disruption.

‘We will continue to offer our five-star customer service to our Ford customers and look forward to welcoming Nissan customers to our business.’

Neil Hogg, service manager at WR Davies Rhyl, added: ‘With our workshop capacity doubling, we will be looking for skilled technicians to join our team.

‘We will also be looking at the potential of taking on apprentice-level technicians, which is an exciting opportunity for school-leaver-age locals.’