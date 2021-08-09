Log in

YesAuto forms strategic partnership with IMDA amid warning of independent dealerships becoming obsolete

  • Alliance opens up platform to 750-plus independent dealers
  • Health of Independent sector seen as vital to success of automotive and wider economy
  • Survey shows nearly half of drivers still want to go to dealership to finalise purchase
  • ‘Vital need’ for dealerships to transition in part to online sales

Online car marketplace YesAuto has formed a strategic partnership with the IMDA – and warned that independent motor dealers could become obsolete if they don’t have access to digital sales avenues.

The alliance will see it provide access to its platform for the 750-plus independent dealerships in the IMDA, which will be given exclusive offers and support.

YesAuto general manager Neil You said:  ‘The health of independent motor dealerships is vital to the success of the automotive and wider economy.’

He said its recently commissioned research showed that up to 30 per cent of 1,500 drivers polled would be happy to research and buy a car solely online.

‘Unless independent dealerships have access to online platforms, they are in danger of becoming obsolete.

‘Our IMDA partnership will ensure the collective strength of UK independent dealerships remains the lifeblood of the industry.’

IMDA chairman Umesh Samani said: ‘The need for dealerships to move online and connect with customers across the country has never been clearer.

‘The partnership with YesAuto will enable our growing community of independent dealerships to grow the potential of their business.

‘As YesAuto’s platform continues to build from strength to strength, so does the reach of our association.’

The platform already has more than 3,200 dealerships in the UK.

YesAuto added that nearly half (48 per cent) of the drivers who took part in the survey said that although they’d be happy to do all of their research online, they’d still want to go to a dealership in person to make the final purchase.

It said this highlighted ‘the vital need for all dealerships to be transitioning, in part, to online sales’.

