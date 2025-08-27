Vertu Motors transforms failed Cazoo site into state-of-the-art Nissan dealership

Vertu Motors has extended its partnership with Nissan after opening its 13th dealership with the Japanese brand.

The Car Dealer Top 100 retailer has opened its latest showroom in Tamworth, at the former home of its Motornation used car outlet.

Bosses say the move represents a ‘new phase of investment and growth’ for the former Cazoo premises, which were initially purchased by Vertu in 2023.

Since taking on the site from the failed used car dealer, Vertu has thrown an eye-watering £456,000 into its refurbishment.

Now rebranded and extensively upgraded, the site has undergone a major facelift and given Nissan’s very latest corporate identity.

It is now offering a full range of new and approved used Nissan vehicles, including the newest electric and hybrid models, alongside MOT and servicing facilities.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu, said: ‘This site has already proven its value to the business, so bringing Nissan to Tamworth is a natural evolution that strengthens our presence in the region and enhances our customer offering.’

Corey Scowen, general manager at Vertu Nissan Tamworth, added: ‘The new Nissan dealership marks an exciting milestone for our team and the town.

‘We are proud to represent such a well-respected brand and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.’

The Tamworth site joins Vertu’s existing Nissan locations, across England in Bradford, Chesterfield, Darlington, Derby, Halifax, Ilkeston, Northampton, Sheffield, Stockton and Widness.

The group also operates two Nissan dealers north of the border, both of which are in Glasgow.