Warranty First – Highly Commended Warranties 2025

Warranty First has been recognised with a Highly Commended honour in the Warranties category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The Peterborough-based business earned praise from dealers for its dedication to service, innovation, and customer care.

Speaking about the accolade, Charlie Whiston, chief operating officer, said: ‘It is a fantastic feeling to be Highly Commended at this year’s CDP Awards.

‘Being recognised like this by our dealer partners is a real honour. It reinforces that the effort our team puts in every day is both seen and appreciated.’

The recognition has value far beyond the trophy itself, said Whiston.

‘This not only boosts our profile in the industry and strengthens trust with current and future partners, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our team. Their dedication and passion are at the heart of everything we do.’

The past 12 months have been both challenging and rewarding for Warranty First.

The company has had to stay alert in a volatile market, but that adaptability has paid off, said Whiston.

‘We’ve remained focused on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions,’ Whiston explained. ‘That commitment has already resulted in a good number of personal bests this year – and now this commendation is another win for the team.’

Looking ahead, Warranty First remains optimistic.

‘The industry is evolving quickly, and we’re embracing technology and investing in our people to stay ahead. This recognition gives us fresh momentum as we continue to deliver value to our partners and their customers.’