Warranty Solutions Group unveils next-generation gap designed for today’s write-off risk

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has launched a pioneering range of Guaranteed Asset Protection products under its regulated subsidiary company Warranty Professionals Ltd.

Bosses say the new range has been developed to address the growing financial exposure facing motorists and dealers when vehicles are written off.

As insurance settlements tighten and vehicle valuations continue to fluctuate, the gap between insurer payout and customer expectation has widened.

WSG has responded by developing three market-leading products – Finance GAP, Combined Return to Invoice & Finance GAP, and a rolling monthly GAP – all designed specifically to offer clearer protection in a market where traditional assumptions around write-off values no longer hold.

Unlike conventional GAP products that only cover the difference between a vehicle’s current market value and original invoice price, Warranty Professionals’ range extends further.

Where an insurer’s settlement falls below the true market value at the time of loss, the customer will still receive the shortfall up to the original invoice price. This removes ambiguity at the point of claim and provides greater certainty for both dealers and drivers.

Products are currently available across passenger cars and LCVs with a purchase price of up to £125,000, with motorcycle and motorhome products due to be launched next quarter.

All three products integrate fully into WSG’s existing infrastructure. Dealers can quote, register, track and report on warranty and GAP performance through a single platform, reducing administration while improving visibility and control.

Built for dealer confidence in a compliance-led market

Built around transparent cover logic, compliant sales narratives and clear documentation, these solutions have been developed as a practical revenue and retention tool at a time when customers are increasingly value-conscious and regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify.

Retail and corporate partners are supported with structured training, sales assets and implementation guidance, ensuring smooth adoption without friction or operational risk.

The launch reflects broader structural changes across the GAP market. Write-off exposure has increased, insurer settlements are under sustained pressure, and customers are less financially resilient than in previous years.

Warranty Professionals’ range has been designed to reflect this reality, providing a modern, integrated GAP solution aligned with today’s risk environment rather than legacy product structures.

Backed by scale, growth and data insight

Since forming in 2021, WSG has established itself as one of the UK’s fastest-growing warranty and aftersales product providers.

The group now works with almost 3,000 dealer partners, supports hundreds of thousands of motorists annually, and has delivered over 40% year-on-year growth, underpinned by proprietary claims intelligence and a dealer-first approach to product design.

These new products also support a more efficient and compliant sales journey. Dedicated GAP specialists can manage the sale on the customer’s behalf if required, removing pressure from in-house sales teams while delivering stronger, more consistent outcomes. This ensures every customer receives a clear, compliant and professional presentation, without slowing the sales process or increasing risk.

This process typically drives higher penetration rates and a smoother customer experience, while allowing dealership teams to focus on what they do best – selling vehicles and building long-term customer relationships. With WSG’s agents able to handle the end-to-end sales process, dealers gain efficiency, expertise and predictable performance – without adding operational burden or compliance complexity.

The products form part of WSG’s wider strategy to support dealers as they navigate rising ownership costs, increasing compliance demands and changing customer expectations, while protecting margin and long-term retention.

For further information, visit the WSG website.