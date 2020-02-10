JCT600 finalises multi-million-pound Ferrari Leeds showroom contract

JCT600 has awarded the multi-million-pound building contract for a new Ferrari showroom to MCS Group.

Under the £5.7m deal, it will not only construct the standalone, two-storey retail centre on City West Business Park in Leeds but it will also build a specialist vehicle preparation and repair centre next to it.

The showroom will be only the third in the UK to sport Ferrari’s latest corporate identity, creating an art gallery-style experience with a focus on the use of multi-media and improved customer interaction.

The project is a £9m capital investment by JCT600 – the Yorkshire-based automotive retailer’s highest-value project – and will create a number of new jobs. Work is due to start on the development later this month, with completion expected in the late summer.

Once finished, the current Ferrari Leeds showroom will move from JCT600 Brooklands in Lower Wortley to the new site.

Tom Armstrong, brand director for JCT600’s specialist brands, said: ‘Having partnered with Ferrari for nearly 40 years, we are proud to be building one of the first showrooms in the UK to sport the iconic marque’s latest stylish corporate identity.

‘The coveted Prancing Horse is known as much for elegance and design as for the outstanding performance, and this new facility will complement the vehicles as well as providing the best possible environment for customers to enjoy the Ferrari purchase and ownership experience.

‘Our investment in this landmark facility is a further demonstration of our commitment and trust in the brand – Ferrari remains one of our flagship car marques and has proved to be enduringly popular with our customers.’

MCS Group commercial manager Nick Green said: ‘We’re excited at being awarded the contract to deliver what will be a spectacular showroom for Ferrari and JCT600. We’ve got almost two decades of experience in building outstanding dealerships for some of the world’s top motoring brands and this one promises to be something very special.’

Pictured is an artist’s impression of the new Ferrari showroom

