Aug 11: Jobs market cools; ‘Deport now, appeal later’ expanded; Bentley Batur Convertible

Jobs market cools further over economic concerns and rising costs

Hiring activity fell further in July as the UK jobs market was weighed down by concerns over the economic outlook and increased labour costs, according to new figures.

Growth in starting salaries also slowed to its lowest level for more than four years as firms tightened their recruitment budgets.

The monthly KPMG and REC report on jobs showed a ‘further steep decline’ in permanent staff appointment in July.

Shoddy tradeswork sparking more than 700 complaints a week – Citizens Advice

Shoddy tradeswork is sparking more than 700 complaints a week, Citizens Advice said.

The advisory service said it received almost 37,000 complaints about home maintenance and improvements in the past year, making up 12.6% of all complaints it dealt with – the second-largest issue after used vehicle woes.

Of the 36,534 complaints, 5,230 of those (14.3%) involved scams or rogue traders. The top five problems with home maintenance and improvements involved roofing, roof sealing and chimney repairs (22.2%), major renovations including lofts, conversions and extensions (11.9%), window frames and doors (10.6%), plumbers and plumbing (7.2%) and fitted kitchens (7.1%).

Bentley reveals first Batur Convertible by Mulliner

Bentley has revealed the first production Batur Convertible built by Mulliner at its Crewe factory.

The one-off car is painted in Opalite Silver with a gloss black racing stripe featuring orange pinstripes, along with other orange details. The theme continues inside, although the passenger seat is trimmed in ‘Linen’ hide compared the driver’s seat’s ‘Beluya Black’ upholstery.

The car is powered by the same 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine found in the Batur Coupe. In terms of power, it produces a total of 730bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 3.3 seconds and the top speed is 209mph.

The markets

The FTSE 100 edged down on Friday on a mixed day for European equities despite new optimism about an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 5.04 points, 0.1%, at 9,095.73. The FTSE 250 ended 20.45 points higher, 0.1%, at 21,958.55 while the AIM All-Share finished down 1.05 points, 0.1%, at 762.46.

The pound rose to 1.3450 dollars late on Friday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3412 at the equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at 1.1666 dollars.

‘Deport now, appeal later’ scheme expanded in drive to remove foreign criminals

More foreign criminals will be deported before their appeals have been heard as the government expands its ‘deport now, appeal later’ scheme.

Offenders from another 15 countries including India, Bulgaria and Australia will now be included in the scheme, bringing the total to 23 countries.

The scheme allows the UK to deport offenders who have had a human rights claim against their removal rejected, with any appeals heard from abroad over a video link.

Drink-drive limit could be cut in plan to overhaul road safety laws

The drink-drive limit could be cut and older drivers face mandatory eye tests as the government tries to reduce the number of road deaths.

In a major overhaul of the UK’s road safety laws, ministers are also considering tougher penalties for uninsured drivers and failing to wear a seatbelt, according to a report in The Times.

Under the plans being considered by transport secretary Heidi Alexander, the drink-drive limit in England and Wales could be cut from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22 micrograms.

Latest on Car Dealer

Car dealers have been warned of the dangers of falling foul of the law if they post fake reviews about their business online.

The used car market saw enough vehicles change hands in H1 of 2025 to put it 1% away from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest figures.

We’ve been to Zurich to watch the Lionesses and put the Volkswagen ID.7 through its paces.

This week’s Bank of England decision to cut interest rates ‘offers some relief’ to the automotive industry, says Cox Automotive.

Stellantis has come under fire from consumer champion Which? for its ‘chaotic’ handling of the Citroen airbag crisis.

Automotive Compliance has announced a strategic partnership with AutoProtect Group that will grow its team and customer base.

Weather

Sunny and hot in England and Wales, with cloud and possible thundery showers in the southwest; cloud and rain in northwest Scotland, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, showers spread across Wales, Midlands, and East Anglia; clearer skies north and south, with rain in far northern Scotland.