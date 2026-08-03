Aug 3: Chancellor warns of cuts; BYD’s Ti 7; Petrol prices soar; NatWest profits up

Healey tells ministers to prepare to make cuts to fund Burnham’s new pledges

Chancellor John Healey has told the Cabinet they must make be prepared to make cuts to finance Andy Burnham’s new spending pledges.

Mr Healey on Friday announced the date of his first budget as Chancellor as October 28, and promised the plans would be ‘built on fiscal discipline’.

The start of Mr Burnham’s premiership has seen a succession of announcements likely to require additional spending.

NatWest profits up by a fifth after AI-led tech drive and wealth focus

NatWest has become the latest high street bank to report a bigger-than-expected jump in earnings, after growing its wealth arm and an AI-led tech drive.

The British banking group made an operating pre-tax profit of £4.3bn for the six months to the end of June, up 20% on the same period in 2025.

This was more than the £4.1bn that most analysts had been expecting.

BYD’s new Ti 7 aims for SUV glory with UK arrival

BYD has introduced a new challenger to the Land Rover Defender with its plug-in hybrid Ti 7.

Priced at £47,995, the new SUV gets a plug-in hybrid setup which combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery for a total output of 402bhp and a resulting 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

Despite this performance, the Ti 7 will also manage a claimed electric-only range of up to 74 miles.

FTSE 100 closes just below milestone after strong week

The FTSE 100 ended a strong week lower on Friday after once again setting a new all-time best, as investors locked in recent gains eyeing rising bond yields.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 29.22 points, 0.3%, at 10,868.05. The blue-chip index had earlier hit a new intra-day high of 10,989.45.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 0.1%.

The weekend on Car Dealer

Peter Waddell and Big Motoring World have both claimed victory after a landmark High Court ruling, with the founder winning his unfair prejudice case against Freshstream but losing his wrongful dismissal claim after a judge ruled his gross misconduct justified his sacking.

You can read all the rest of our coverage of Friday’s verdict below:

Independent garage founder Graham Clark is retiring after almost 50 years in the motor trade, stepping down from Anderson Clark Motor Repairs after helping build the Inverness business into one of the region’s best-known independent workshops.

Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to cut fewer than 300 management and salaried jobs as part of a business transformation programme, while also reshuffling its senior leadership ahead of major model launches and Jaguar’s ongoing reinvention.

Seat and Cupra has more than tripled its first-half operating profit after the successful launch of the new Cupra Raval helped drive record sales and a surge in electric vehicle orders

Aston Martin specialist Nicholas Mee & Company has returned one of the world’s lowest-mileage V8 Vantage Zagatos to ‘as new’ condition after completing a no-expense-spared recommissioning of the ultra-rare 600-mile classic.

Nissan says its electric cars and vans have now travelled more than three billion miles on UK roads, as the brand celebrates another EV milestone ahead of the launch of its new Leaf and Micra EV models.

Renault has begun delivering more than 100 left-hand-drive Twingo E-Tech electric display cars to UK dealerships, giving customers an early look at the new EV ahead of order books opening later this year.

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

Petrol reaches highest price since 2022 as Iran conflict continues

Petrol has reached its highest point of the Iran war as the conflict continues to roll on.

RAC analysis shows that the cost of a litre of unleaded has now reached 159.97p, while diesel stands at 178.97p. It represents a 9p increase since falling to a low of 150.59p on July 6, while diesel has increased by 14.5p since its previous low point on July 9.

It now means that filling an average-sized family car with unleaded will cost £88, with a diesel-powered car of the same size coming in at £98.

Burnham pledges to be ‘relentless’ in tackling small boat crossings