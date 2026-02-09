Drunken thief avoids jail after burgling MG car dealership while ‘heavily intoxicated’

A thief who drunkenly burgled an MG dealership in the north of England has been ordered to carry out community service.

Lex Taylor was ‘heavily intoxicated’ when he forced his way into Croxdale Group’s MG Durham site on October 5, last year.

Once inside the showroom, the 24-year-old rummaged through drawers before fleeing the scene with a set of car keys and an iPad.

Police were alerted to the break-in by the dealership’s alarm system, with CCTV footage showing Taylor wandering around the site.

He was arrested a short time later and has now appeared at Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court, having previously pleaded guilty to burglary.

During a sentencing hearing that took place last week, prosecutor James Gallagher revealed the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

He added: ‘He told police that he had been asked to pick a car up by his friend but was pleased that he hadn’t as he had been drinking.’

The Northern Echo reports that Taylor, of no fixed abode, had 11 previous convictions for 33 offences prior to targeting the MG dealership.

In mitigation, his legal representative Paul Malone, said his client had pleaded guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity and asked the bench to impose a community order, rather than a custodial sentence.

He said: ‘At the time of the offence, he was under the influence of alcohol and was heavily intoxicated.

‘I would ask you to consider that on this occasion you can impose the recommendations in the report which is an extensive order.’

After hearing all submissions, magistrates handed Taylor a two-year community order, which includes 45 rehabilitation activity days.

Chairman of the bench, Colling Morris, also encouraged the defendant to ‘reengage with mental health services’ and ordered him to pay £199 towards court costs.