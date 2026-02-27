Feb 27: Consumer confidence falls; Greens win Gorton and Denton; Dragon Skin Octavia

Consumer confidence falls despite easing inflation

Consumer confidence has fallen in a blow for retailers as customers veer away from big-ticket purchases, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped three points to minus 19 in February to a level last seen in November, despite easing inflation.

The decline was mainly driven by weaker perceptions of personal finances – looking back over the last year and ahead to the next 12 months – which both fell by four points.

Rolls-Royce makes £1bn more profit after major defence orders

Rolls-Royce has revealed its annual profit surged by £1bn and upgraded its outlook for the years ahead, following major military aircraft orders and soaring demand for powering data centres.

It reported an underlying operating profit of £3.5bn for 2025, a jump of 40% from the £2.5bn made the prior year. Underlying revenues surpassed £20bn over the year, up about a tenth on 2024.

This was driven by profit and sales growth across its civil aerospace, defence, and power businesses. Rolls-Royce said demand for its defence products was strong and it secured major orders during 2025.

Skoda uses social media poll for Octavia’s 30th anniversary colour scheme

Skoda has used a social media poll to decide its next colour scheme for the Octavia’s 30th anniversary.

The firm took to Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to get peoples’ votes, with ‘Dragon Skin’ coming out on top, narrowly beating ‘Storm Blue’ and ‘Tangerine Orange’.

To celebrate the Skoda Octavia’s 30th anniversary, Dragon Skin will be an exclusive paint finish option for the sporty vRS hatchback and estate models, while later this year, the colour will be available on the limited-run Octavia 130 model. Order books open on March 4, and the colour is a £855 option.

The markets

The FTSE 100 struck another record high on Thursday with well-received earnings from the likes of Howden Joinery, LSEG and Rolls-Royce offsetting hefty falls for miners.

The FTSE 100 index ended up 40.29 points, 0.4%, at 10,846.70, a record close. It had earlier hit a record high of 10,856.80, and is up 9.0% year-to-date. The FTSE 250 ended up 82.11 points, 0.4%, at 23,719.00, but the AIM All-Share closed down 1.56 points, 0.2%, at 815.23.

The pound was lower at 1.3513 dollars on Thursday afternoon, from 1.3537 at the equities close on Wednesday. The euro stood lower at 1.1792 dollars, from 1.1804.

Greens win Gorton and Denton by-election in blow to Starmer

The Green Party has won its first ever parliamentary by-election in Gorton and Denton, dealing a bitter blow to Sir Keir Starmer.

Labour’s defeat, trailing in third behind Zack Polanski’s Greens and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in the previously rock-solid Greater Manchester constituency, will pile pressure on the prime minister.

Hannah Spencer, a councillor and plumber, emerged victorious for the Greens, with 14,980 votes and a majority of 4,402 votes.

No deal announced after US-Iran nuclear talks conclude as risk of war looms

Iran and the US have held hours of indirect negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme but walked away without a deal, leaving the danger of another Middle East war on the table.

Oman’s foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the talks in Geneva, said there had been ‘significant progress in the negotiation’ without elaborating.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the indirect talks had been ‘one of our most intense and longest rounds of negotiations’.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Motorway boss Tom Leathes is set to take to the stage at Car Dealer Live for a revealing interview into how the firm has grown so rapidly – and its big plans for the future.

Stellantis has slumped to its first annual loss since the company was created in 2021, after posting a huge €20.1bn (£17.5bn) net loss in the second half of 2025.

The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast is out now with the team joined this week by automotive industry veteran Mike Askew.

A small independent car dealership has collapsed into liquidation after racking up eye-watering debts of more than £50,000.

The retro-tastic electric hatchback dominated the final round of the voting process, with 20 of the 33-strong judging panel giving the car their thumbs up.

Weather

A cloudy start with lingering rain patches will give way to brighter conditions this afternoon, reports BBC Weather. Most areas will turn dry with sunny spells, though a few showers may persist in the north and west.

Tonight, light, patchy rain will drift eastwards and ease, leaving drier, clearer conditions in the south-west, Wales, and Scotland.