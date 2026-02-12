Grainger Motor Group expands again by snapping up EMG Duxford Nissan

Grainger Motor Group has again expanded its Nissan representation buy acquiring EMG Duxford n Cambridgeshire.

As reported by Car Dealer on Feb 11, Grainger Motor Group recently took the keys to Norton Way Nissan in Letchworth Garden City.

The acquisition of EMG Duxford will see the dealership transition to ‘Cambridge Nissan’, and is currently under redevelopment – although it’s open for business.

The comprehensive refurbishment will see the dealership adopt the latest Nissan showroom look and feel, with extensive facilities that include a comfortable customer lounge area.

The site also has a well-equipped workshop, staffed by Nissan-trained technicians, and there is an electric vehicle charging area.

A spokesperson for Cambridge Nissan said: ‘We’re thrilled to share the exciting news that EMG Duxford has officially transitioned to Cambridge Nissan, ushering in a bold new era for our dealership, our customers, and the wider Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire community.

‘This evolution marks a major investment in the future of Nissan in the region, strengthening our commitment to delivering exceptional service, innovative products and a seamless customer experience.

‘As the automotive world continues to shift toward electrification, Cambridge Nissan will be at the forefront – offering the latest Nissan models, state-of-the-art EV technology, and expert support for both new and existing Nissan drivers.

‘Our team will continue to provide the friendly, knowledgeable and reliable support our customers know us for – now with even greater resources behind us.’

Grainger Motor Group is an award-winning dealer with around 20 locations across Hertfordshire and East Anglia.