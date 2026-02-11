Grainger Motor Group begins new era after taking keys to Norton Way Nissan

One of the UK’s busiest and best-known Nissan dealerships is under new management.

Norton Way Nissan in Letchworth Garden City is now part of Grainger Motor Group, an award-winning dealer with 19 locations across Hertfordshire and East Anglia.

Grainger Motor Group has gone from strength to strength since its launch three years ago and its directors are delighted that the Grainger name is above the door at Norton Way Nissan.

The Grainger family previously owned the dealership before its acquisition by Marubeni Auto Investment in 2008.

Both Neal and Harry Grainger, founders of Grainger Motor Group and joint managing directors of the company, started their motor trade careers there.

For customers, it will be business as usual, with a continued emphasis on delivering high-quality service across all aspects of car sales and aftersales.

Norton Way Nissan features a spacious showroom to show the Japanese brand’s expansive model range along with a customer lounge, a workshop, staffed by Nissan-trained technicians, and an electric vehicle charging area.

A statement issued by Neal and Harry Grainger said: ‘We are thrilled to have acquired Norton Way Nissan, which immediately becomes one of the dealerships we are proudest to have in our portfolio.

‘Nissan is a manufacturer that is really going places as 2026 gets under way and we look forward to a long and happy working relationship with the team.

‘We welcome all colleagues at Norton Way Nissan into the Grainger Motor Group family and remain fully committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all our customers.’