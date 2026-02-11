How to prove your marketing activity drives vehicle sales – Mediahawk

Linking marketing to revenue is notoriously difficult. But what if you could prove – and increase – the impact of your marketing on sales?

Phone calls are a vital source of high-quality sales leads for car dealerships. But without the right tools and insights, it’s impossible to understand which ads and channels lead to genuine sales calls, and which are wasting your time and money.

As a result, automotive marketers can spend a huge amount of effort and budget without a clear understanding of whether their activities are just generating enquiries, or driving sales-ready leads.

That makes it hard to know where to spend and how to optimise campaigns – and extremely hard to prove that marketing leads to vehicle sales.

Capture every lead – and convert more callers

Even when campaigns do generate sales calls, in busy dealerships, it’s easy for inbound calls to go unanswered or unlogged. But every missed or mishandled call is another lead lost – a lead you’ve already paid for.

‘Every click costs money, and when those clicks lead to a call, it’s a clear sign your marketing has engaged a high-intent buyer,’ says Faye Thomassen, head of marketing at Mediahawk. ‘When a call isn’t dealt with properly, marketers are leaving money on the table twice – once from the PPC cost, and again from the missed sales opportunity.’

Mediahawk automatically captures every call and syncs the data to your customer relationship management (CRM) system, ensuring every lead is logged and followed up. The platform also integrates with Dealerweb, providing sales managers with daily exception reports highlighting calls that haven’t been followed up.

The Dick Lovett dealer group uses Mediahawk to prevent leads from being lost during the sales process. ‘We know we can generate lots of sales leads, but they can leak out during the sales process,’ explains Russell Brown, head of marketing at Dick Lovett. ‘Previously, we had no means to check this. With Mediahawk, leads are automatically added to our lead management system as soon as a phone call comes in, or if an online enquiry is made.’

Advanced call handling features, such as dynamic routing and overflow callers, to the right person quickly helping you provide a superior customer experience that underpins higher conversion rates.

Know which campaigns drive sales-ready calls

Unless you have a bottomless budget, you need to know where your marketing is making the biggest impact. That means understanding not just how many calls you generate, but the intent quality and conversion value of those calls.

AI-powered Speech Analytics in Mediahawk helps you optimise budget allocation by giving you clear visibility of the intent and outcome of every call.

‘When you know what was said, what the caller wanted, and whether it turned into a test drive or sale, you can separate high-value callers from the tyre-kickers,’ says Faye. ‘That insight allows you to avoid wasted spend and focus your budget on the ads that drive sales, not just enquiries.’

Mediahawk call tracking technology also links your sales data to every call to provide complete revenue attribution. Knowing which campaigns, keywords, and channels generate the most profitable leads allows you to target your ad spend with confidence – and prove the ROI of your marketing efforts.

Insights like this are helping AvailableCar optimise its marketing efforts to generate more sales calls.

‘Mediahawk enables us to understand when and where our Google Ads performance is dropping off, so we can do something about it quickly,’ says Pamela Murdock, head of marketing at AvailableCar. ‘The dashboards and reports allow us to easily monitor performance on a daily and weekly basis, so we know if it’s down, what is down, and why it’s down. Then we can take remedial action straight away to improve it.’

Prove the impact of your marketing

‘Automotive marketers can find it very hard to link their efforts directly to revenue,’ says Faye. ‘Even if you know a campaign generated a large volume of calls from Google Ads, unless you know which of those calls converted into revenue, it’s impossible to prove ROI.’

Mediahawk’s Sales Matching feature gives you the full picture, linking calls to sales data so you can see which calls led to actual sales. Finally, you can understand which channels and campaigns are your top performers. And you can demonstrate the bottom-line value of your marketing activities.

‘By using Mediahawk’s Sales Matching, we can see which channel has had a part to play within the sales journey,’ says Russell. ‘This allows us to keep a much closer eye on how our budget is being spent – which is especially important with the likes of PPC and Autotrader.’

Summary

Armed with AI-powered insights and full visibility of the true sales impact of every ad, you can stop wasting budget on underperforming campaigns and channels.

Instead, you can focus your time and energy on replicating what works – and justify every pound spent. You can make small optimisations to campaigns and customer journeys – and measure the returns. And you can show everyone exactly how your marketing generates revenue.

