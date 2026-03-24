Independent dealer The Essex Car Group collapses into liquidation

The Essex Car Group has appointed liquidators, according to notices posted in The Gazette and on Companies House.

The notices confirm that the used car dealer has entered liquidation proceedings, with insolvency practitioners now tasked with winding up the company’s affairs and dealing with creditors.

Gary Thompson of Basildon, Essex, was named as the voluntary liquidator in documents filed with Companies House on March 9.

The Essex Car Group Limited, which operated from Dunmow in Essex, was incorporated in June 2017, and last filed accounts in June 2024.

Those accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2024, show the business was operating with relatively modest reserves.

The company reported net assets of £269,008, with stock levels of more than £1.5m and creditor liabilities exceeding £1.5m due within one year.

The accounts also show the company employed a small team, with an average of four staff during the period.

It is not yet clear what impact the closure will have on customers or whether any parts of the business will be sold as a going concern.

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