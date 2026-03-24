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Independent dealer The Essex Car Group collapses into liquidation

  • The Essex Car Group has fallen into liquidation
  • Liquidator will now wind up firm
  • Business was first incorporated in 2017

Time 8:40 am, March 24, 2026

The Essex Car Group has appointed liquidators, according to notices posted in The Gazette and on Companies House.

The notices confirm that the used car dealer has entered liquidation proceedings, with insolvency practitioners now tasked with winding up the company’s affairs and dealing with creditors.

Gary Thompson of Basildon, Essex, was named as the voluntary liquidator in documents filed with Companies House on March 9.

The Essex Car Group Limited, which operated from Dunmow in Essex, was incorporated in June 2017, and last filed accounts in June 2024.

Those accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2024, show the business was operating with relatively modest reserves.

The company reported net assets of £269,008, with stock levels of more than £1.5m and creditor liabilities exceeding £1.5m due within one year.

The accounts also show the company employed a small team, with an average of four staff during the period.

It is not yet clear what impact the closure will have on customers or whether any parts of the business will be sold as a going concern.

Image: Google Maps

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



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