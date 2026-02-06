JLR counts cost of cyberattack as carmaker slumps to eye-watering losses

JLR has slumped to even deeper losses after last year’s cyberattack wreaked havoc with the carmaker’s performance.

New accounts, published this week, show that the British marque reported an underlying pre-tax loss of £310m in Q3.

The result represents a complete collapse on the same point last year, when the firm made a profit-before-tax of £523m, with bosses pointing the finger of blame firmly at the hack.

The Solihull-based outfit booked another £64m of costs related to the hack, which forced it to halt production across its UK factories for five weeks from September 1.

With lines ground to a standstill, revenues in the final three months of 2025 tumbled 39% year-on-year to £4.5bn, as sales volumes dropped 39%.

The group said losses were compounded by the ongoing impact of US tariffs, the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of new launches and worsening conditions in China.

However, with lines now up and running once more, bosses insist that performance is set to improve markedly in the final quarter.

New JLR chief executive PB Balaji, who took over from former boss Adrian Mardell in November, said it was a ‘challenging quarter for JLR with performance impacted by the production shutdown we initiated in response to the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar and US tariffs’.

He added: ‘Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated teams, we returned vehicle production to normal levels by mid-November, and we are focused on building our business back stronger.

‘While the external environment remains volatile, we expect performance to improve significantly in the fourth quarter and we have clear plans to manage global challenges.’

JLR’s latest losses come after it slumped into the red by £485m in the previous three months following a 24% drop in revenues, bringing its losses for the year to date to £444m against profits of £1.6bn a year earlier.

It previously booked £196m of costs linked to the cyberattack in its second quarter.

It is understood this included the cost of hiring consultants to help it deal with the incident, but not the impact of lost sales and other costs, such as increases in engineering costs.

Potential strike action adds to JLR headaches

In news that will only add to the carmaker’s issues, it has also been announced that around 300 DHL logistics workers based at JLR Solihull are to be balloted for strike action over pay.

Trade union Unite says that the workers, who take parts and cars to and from the factory, are balloting due to DHL’s failure to put forward a pay offer for 2026.

The failure means that the annual pay rise for DHL workers, which is supposed to be implemented every January, has not gone ahead.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘DHL is a hugely profitable company so there is no excuse for its failure to put forward a fair offer. These workers have Unite’s total support in demanding DHL table an acceptable offer.’

The ballot will open on February 18 and closes March 11. Industrial action would cause further disruption to JLR’s Solihull operations.

Unite regional officer Melvyn Palmer said: ‘DHL will be entirely responsible for any disruption caused to JLR if it continues to put off submitting a fair pay offer.

‘Industrial action can be avoided but that will require DHL tabling a deal our members can accept.’