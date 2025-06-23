Jun 23: Government’s ‘skills’ plan; Most powerful Golf GTI yet; Iran strikes latest

Starmer puts skills training at heart of industrial strategy plan

Sir Keir Starmer will set out his industrial strategy on Monday as he seeks to kickstart the stuttering economy and reduce the UK’s reliance on foreign workers.

The decade-long plan for ‘national renewal’ will include £275m in skills investment to train Britons to do jobs in growth industries which might otherwise require imported labour.

The strategy will include specific funding to train people for work in defence, engineering, digital and construction roles.

Volkswagen reveals most powerful Golf GTI with the Edition 50

Volkswagen has revealed the most powerful production Golf GTI with the Edition 50.

The model has been created to celebrate 50 years of the legendary ‘GTI’ nameplate which kickstarted the hot hatchback segment back in 1976.

Under the bonnet, the car gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces a total of 320bhp – compared to 261bhp found in the standard GTI, and torque has been increased to 420Nm from 370Nm. However, a 0-60mph time and top speed figure have not been revealed at this stage.

Jeep Compass will be coming to the UK with a starting price of £35,700

Jeep has revealed that the next-generation Compass SUV will be coming to the UK, with prices starting from £35,700.

From launch, the car will be available in just one specification – First Edition. However, full details of the car’s standard equipment list are yet to be revealed.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. The first is badged ‘e-Hybrid’ and comes fitted with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48-volt electric motor, which produces a total of 143bhp.

Weak retail sales and falls in key oil and drug stocks stifle FTSE 100

London’s FTSE 100 faded into the close on Friday, ending lower, as weak retail sales data and falls in heavyweight oil and drug stocks offset hopes for progress in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The FTSE 100 index closed for the week on Fridaty, down 17.15 points, 0.2%, at 8,774.65. It had earlier traded as high as 8,847.28.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.3% higher.

The weekend on Car Dealer

Snows Motor Group awarded £17,500 to customers during its Signature Sales event. Buyers of select vehicles were entered into a prize draw, with winners in Southampton and Guildford. The event also featured exclusive offers across Snows’ southern dealership network.

Stellantis has issued a stop-drive order for certain Citroen C3 (2009–2016) and DS 3 (2016–2019) models in the UK due to faulty Takata airbags. Owners are urged to stop driving immediately and check vehicle eligibility via Citroen UK’s VIN tool.

Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place

Ron Brooks Motor Group will add Chinese premium brand XPeng to its Derby site, opening a new showroom on September 1. The family-run dealer group is redeveloping the location, which will house four brands and become a key automotive hub.

Cox Automotive says expecting a rate cut was unrealistic, but lowering interest rates would have boosted financial stability in the auto sector. The Bank of England held rates at 4.25%, citing global uncertainty. Rising costs still challenge businesses despite finance sector recovery.

PM warns of ‘risk of escalation’ following US strikes against Iran

Sir Keir Starmer warned there was a risk of the Middle East crisis spiralling beyond the region after Donald Trump ordered US planes and submarines to attack Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Prime Minister urged all sides to return to negotiations but said he had taken ‘all necessary measures’ to protect British interests in the region if the conflict escalates.

There was no British involvement in the action but the Government was informed before the US strikes.

Streeting: Assisted dying will take ‘time and money that is in short supply’

Wes Streeting has warned that legalising assisted dying would take ‘time and money’ away from other parts of the health service.

The Health Secretary, who opposed the legislation which passed through the Commons last Friday, said better end-of-life care was needed to prevent terminally ill people feeling they had no alternative but to end their own life.

Mr Streeting, writing on his Facebook page, said he could not ignore the concerns ‘about the risks that come with this Bill’ raised by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the Royal College of Physicians, the Association for Palliative Medicine and charities representing under-privileged groups.

Weather outlook…

The UK can today expect warm, mixed weather with occasional scattered showers and sunny intervals.

Temperatures will range from around 16°C to 24°C. Most regions will stay dry, though parts of the west and north may see brief rain.

Expect light breezes and a mild, summery feel across the country.