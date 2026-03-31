Lawgistics pays tribute to ‘special person’ Jide-Ofer Okagbue after tragic passing

Automotive legal firm Lawgistics has paid tribute to ‘much-loved colleague’ Jide-Ofer Okagbue, who has passed away following a long battle with illness.

Insiders have described Okagbue as a ‘special person’ who will be remembered for her ‘warmth, positivity and for the genuine care she showed to everyone she dealt with’.

The HR professional joined Lawgistics back in 2022 and the firm says her death has left everyone at the company feeling ‘great sadness’.

She sadly died earlier this month following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Lawgistics is today emailing its clients to inform them of the news and has posted its own tribute online, as well.

The post says: ‘It is with great sadness that we share the news that our much-loved colleague Jide-Ofer Okagbue passed away on 16 March 2026, following a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

‘Many of our members will have known Jide through the support she provided during the years she was with us, but those who spoke with her will also remember far more than the help she gave.

‘They will remember her warmth, her positivity and the genuine care she showed to everyone she dealt with.

‘Jide had a rare quality. No matter the situation, she brought reassurance and optimism. Even while facing her own health challenges and setbacks over the past two years, she remained the same person our members and colleagues knew – thoughtful and incredibly positive.

‘She had a natural ability with people. Clients trusted her because she listened. Colleagues valued her because she cared. She had a way of making difficult situations feel manageable and conversations feel human. Quite simply, she made people feel better about things.

Those who worked with her will understand when we say she brought sunshine into everyday situations. That wasn’t something she put on for work. That was simply who she was.’

Prior to her death, Okagbue was supported by Hunts Community Cancer Network and Lawgistics is inviting those her knew her to make a donation to the charity in her memory.

The firm added: ‘During Jide’s fight, she received support from Hunts Community Cancer Network, a charity helping people affected by cancer within the local community.

‘If anyone wished to make a gesture in her memory, supporting the charity that supported her would be a fitting tribute.