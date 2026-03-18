Mar 18: UK to align with EU plan; ‘Explosive’ Meningitis outbreak; Audi revives A2 name for new EV

Rachel Reeves sets out plan for UK to align with more rules set in Brussels

The UK should follow more of the European Union’s rules to boost trade and cut prices, Rachel Reeves has claimed.

The chancellor warned the UK risked being ‘stranded’ between rival trading blocs unless it sought a closer relationship with Brussels.

She said the UK would still diverge from the EU’s regulations in some areas but they would be ‘the exception, not the norm’.

Wickes to create more than 2,000 jobs under aims to expand to 300 stores

DIY chain Wickes has unveiled plans to accelerate new store openings as part of aims to expand its network to 300 sites nationwide and create more than 2,000 jobs.

The retailer, which currently has a 230-strong estate, said it is aiming to open four to five stores this year, before ramping up the opening programme to at least 10 a year from 2028.

It also wants to roll out its store refresh plan to 15 to 20 sites this year and at least 20 a year from 2028.

Audi confirms new electric A2 e-tron

Audi has confirmed that it is working on a new electric A2 model.

Badged A2 e-tron, the new car revives a nameplate which was first used back in 2000 on a small, futuristic city car which prioritised space and efficiency. The new model, which will be fully revealed later this year, is set to follow the same groundbreaking methods as before.

Though details on the new model are scarce, Audi has said that the new car will be focused on people who value ‘everyday usability in the city’, suggesting that the upcoming model will be focused on urban environments. Set for its premiere this autumn, the Audi A2 e-tron has only been previewed by a silhouette image. It shows a profile similar to the original A2, with a curved roofline, short overhangs, and a compact rear spoiler.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed higher on Tuesday, as uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continued.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 85.91 points, 0.8% at 10,403.60. The FTSE 250 was up 158.43 points, 0.7%, at 22,180.90, and the AIM all-share was up 5.88 points, 0.8%, at 760.14.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3345 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.3293 dollars on Monday. The euro stood at 1.1531 dollars, higher against 1.1480 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 159.01 yen compared to 159.34 yen.

Meningitis: Health chiefs dealing with ‘explosive’ and ‘unprecedented’ outbreak

Thousands of students in Kent are being urged to get vaccines and take antibiotics as health chiefs deal with an ‘unprecedented’ and ‘explosive’ outbreak of meningitis.

Some 15 cases of meningitis have so far been reported to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), up from 13 reported previously, including two deaths.

The outbreak is being viewed by experts as unprecedented owing to the high number of cases appearing in such a short space of time.

Starmer has made ‘big mistake’ on Iran stance, Trump claims

President Donald Trump said Sir Keir Starmer has made a ‘big mistake’ in his response to US calls for support in the war with Iran as he suggested the ‘good’ trade deal he struck with the UK ‘probably wasn’t appreciated’.

Trump reiterated his criticism of Sir Keir’s stance on the conflict as he again accused him of not offering sufficient military backing.

The president has called on allied nations to provide vessels to help open the Strait of Hormuz and has criticised Sir Keir for so far declining to commit the Royal Navy.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Executives responsible for investigating misconduct by Peter Waddell all received bonuses after the Big Motoring World founder was ousted from the company, the High Court has heard.

Failed supercar dealer Targa Florio has officially appointed liquidators after being served with a winding-up order.

A rogue car dealer who used his fraudulent luxury business to scam customers out of £720,000 has had his jail sentence reduced following an appeal.

Weather

Today brings sunshine for most, with isolated showers in north-west Scotland and some cloud and light rain across southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, reports BBC Weather. Cloud increases later in the north.

Tonight is largely clear with mist and fog patches, though Scotland stays cloudier with light rain, and cloud spreads into north-east England later.