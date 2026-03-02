Mar 2: Tyrrells crisp factory axed; Drone strike on RAF base; Dacia celebrates Dakar victory

Rachel Reeves set to approve Leonardo helicopter deal for Somerset plant

The government is set to sign off on a £1bn contract with helicopter maker Leonardo, after fears about the security of thousands of staff at its UK site in Somerset.

The Italian company’s plant in Yeovil had been left in limbo as it awaited the government’s decision on whether to award the contract.

The Press Association understands the Treasury is preparing to approve a deal to purchase a new fleet of defence helicopters. It is understood chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer had chosen to intervene in response to the Ministry of Defence deprioritising the project as part of the Defence Investment Plan.

Tyrrells vegetable crisps set to be axed with factory facing closure

KP Snacks has announced plans to close a Tyrrells factory in Staffordshire as it looks to ditch the brand’s vegetable crisps range due to a ‘sustained’ decline in demand.

The snacks giant said it was looking to shut the site in Uttoxeter, where Tyrrells vegetable crisps are made.

It did not immediately disclose how many staff work at the factory, but said it would look to minimise redundancies.

Dacia reveals limited-run Duster ‘Spirit of Sand’ edition

Dacia has revealed a limited-run version of its Duster SUV with the ‘Spirit of Sand’ edition.

Limited to just 500 examples, the Duster Spirit of Sand has been built to celebrate the Romanian firm’s success in the Dakar World Rally Championships.

The exterior of the car features 17-inch black alloy wheels, Copper Brown lower-body graphics, while the engine and gearbox are equipped with a protective shield made from a strong, lightweight material called ‘Duralumin’. There are no plans to widen sales outside of Romania at this stage.

The markets

The FTSE 100 outperformed European and US peers on Friday, ending a record-breaking week at another new high.

The FTSE 100 index ended up 63.85 points, 0.6%, at 10,910.55, a record close. The FTSE 250 ended up 38.15 points, 0.2%, at 23,757.15, and the AIM All-Share closed up 4.30 points, 0.5%, at 819.53.

The pound was lower at 1.3458 dollars on Friday afternoon, from 1.3513 dollars at the equities close on Thursday. The euro stood higher at 1.1818 dollars, from 1.1792 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 156.05 yen, compared with 156.20 yen.

Suspected drone strike hits RAF base in Cyprus

A suspected drone strike hit RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

There were no casualties in the incident at the base near Limassol in the early hours of Monday, but the Sovereign Base Areas Administration said ‘a temporary dispersal”’ was being planned for non-essential personnel.

According to the MoD’s website, the joint operating base is ‘used as a forward mounting base for overseas operations in the Middle East and for fast jet training’.

Asylum in UK to be reviewed every 30 months under home secretary’s plans

People granted asylum in the UK will have their refugee status reviewed every 30 months, the home secretary is to announce.

Refugees whose countries are deemed safe will be expected to return home, Shabana Mahmood will say on Monday.

Under current rules, those granted refugee status have it for five years and can apply for indefinite leave to remain and get on a route to citizenship. But starting on Monday, refugees will need to renew their permission to stay or apply for a visa route like any other legal migrant, including paying associated fees.

Latest on Car Dealer

Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell nicknamed one of his employees ‘Ching the P***’ and labelled another a ‘muslim w***er’, a court has heard today.

The High Court has heard emotional evidence from Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell, who said he regrets selling the business to private equity firm Freshstream.

Car buyers are more concerned with the quality of their next car than where it was built, according to new research.

Hot on the heels of Mitsubishi revealing it’s in ‘advanced negotiations’ with partners for a retailer network, the Japanese manufacturer has priced up the first model those dealers will be selling.

Weather

A band of cloud and rain will drift east across northern and western areas today, weakening to leave bright spells and scattered showers, reports BBC Weather. The south-east stays dry, mild and sunny.

Tonight brings variable cloud, thicker in central and north-east England with light rain possible, plus a few showers in north-west Scotland.