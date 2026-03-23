Mar 23: £1.8bn of business rates repayments; UK inflation ‘steady’; BYD Atto 3 Evo from £38,990

Around £1.8bn in business rates predicted to be handed back to firms

Around £1.8bn of business rates payments are expected to be handed back to firms, according to government figures.

Modelling by the Treasury has indicated it expects significant rebates in the face of changes to business rates valuations, which are due to take force at the start of the new tax year in April.

The figures were disclosed in official modelling published under the Freedom of Information Act to global tax firm Ryan.

UK inflation steady pre-Iran war but cost-of-living ‘hump’ on horizon

UK inflation is expected to have been broadly steady last month but experts warn of another “twist” to the cost-of-living story in the months ahead, as war in the Middle East is set to send energy bills soaring.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation has been gradually easing back towards the Bank of England’s 2% target level since last summer.

Some analysts are expecting CPI to have held relatively steady in February, or dipped slightly, from the 3% level recorded in January. Official figures for last month will be published on Wednesday.

BYD Atto 3 Evo will be priced at £38,990

BYD has announced that the Atto 3 Evo electric SUV will be priced at £38,990 when it goes on sale next month.

The revised model gets a new 74.8kWh battery pack, and sees its motor switch from powering the front wheels to the rears. Boot space is also larger at 490 litres, and there’s a new 95-litre frunk.

The entry-level Design model includes features such as a new 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charger and a 360-degree surround camera. The flagship Excellence is priced at £42,730 and the order books for the car open on April 2.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed in the red on Friday, although airline stocks showed signs of recovery, as oil prices took a breather amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The FTSE 100 index was down 145.17 points, 1.4%, at 9,918.33. The FTSE 250 was down 218.07 points, 1.0%, at 21,341.97, and the AIM all-share was down 9.68 points, 1.3%, at 718.17.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3323 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Friday, compared to 1.3367 dollars on Thursday. Against the euro, sterling fell to 1.1526 euros from 1.1597 euros a day prior. The euro stood at 1.1561 dollars, higher against 1.1527 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading higher at 159.20 yen compared to 158.09 yen.

Keir Starmer to hold Cobra meeting as Iran war economic fears grow

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will hold a Cobra meeting on Monday to address the economic impact of the Iran war, having been warned that price rises are ‘inescapable’.

There are increasing concerns about how the Iran conflict could affect the cost of living, and the Government is keen to deter people from panic-buying fuel.

Cabinet ministers are expected to join Sir Keir, including chancellor Rachel Reeves, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper and energy secretary Ed Miliband, as well as the governor of the Bank of England.

Iran threatens to ‘completely’ close Strait of Hormuz after Trump’s ultimatum

The US and Iran threatened to target critical infrastructure on Sunday as the war in the Middle East, now in its fourth week, puts lives and livelihoods at risk throughout the region.

Iran said the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be ‘completely closed’ immediately if the US follows up on US president Donald Trump’s threat to attack its power plants.

Trump set a 48-hour deadline late on Saturday to open the strait.

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A Big Motoring World executive involved in investigating misconduct claims against Peter Waddell was told that his office had been ‘bugged’ and his home placed under surveillance, the High Court has heard.

Confidence in EVs is still a huge issue among motorists who have yet to make the switch away from petrol and diesel.

The family-run Thames Motor Group is to open its first Nissan showroom after agreeing a new franchise partnership with the Japanese brand.

Weather

Cloud dominates the north today with rain, heavy in northwest Scotland alongside strong winds, reports BBC Weather. England and Wales begin with sunny spells before cloud increases later.

Tonight, rain moves south across Scotland and Northern Ireland into northern England by dawn, while Wales and southern England stay mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle.